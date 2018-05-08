Always Choose Quality Besser Blocks for Your Projects

Are you going to be using besser blocks in Perth for your construction project? These are a common and popular type of block, often called cinder blocks, that have a specialized design to make them work well with a wide range of projects. They have a unique design with holes in them, which were formed when they were molded. There are different styles and sizes available based on the type of construction work you are doing.

How Can You Use Besser Blocks?

The besser blocks are often used for creating beautiful and strong brick walls for residential homes. However, they can also be used for a host of other reasons. You might want to use them for creating vertical block walls, the walls for a car park, walls of a shed, a retaining wall, and more.

They are stacked in layers, with each of the blocks being offset by half a block as the wall rises. Mortar joints help to keep the wall together, and in some cases, steel reinforcement may be added. Once the wall is built, grout is added to the hollow portions of the besser blocks to help strengthen the wall.

They are easy to use, and you will find that there are quite a few choices, allowing you to create some truly impressive projects.

Options for the Besser Blocks

When you choose besser blocks from Modular Masonry, you will find you have some great options when it comes to the color and style. Colors available include bark, charcoal, carbon black, titan red, ice grey, Murdoch St., and parchment. Available styles include stone, which is smooth, along with split, which has a rocky type of finish and is often used for landscaping purposes. In addition, there is the honed style, which has been ground smooth and exposes the aggregate. You could also choose the polished option, which has exposed aggregate and a high gloss detail.

Take some time to look at all of the different styles and options that are available and that might work well for your construction projects. Whether it is a small remodeling project that you are doing on your home or in the garden, or it is for a large construction job, you will love the look of these besser blocks.

