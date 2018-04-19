All Time Top 10 Celebrity Mismatched Couples

Official – Beautiful women love ugly guys!

Celebrities are a law unto themselves when it comes to the relationships. Someone is always getting married, getting divorced, dating, breaking up or slinging mud in the land of the rich and famous. We are absolutely obsessed with what they are up to and with whom.

We all judge how they look together and think that no way should they be together, but we mere mortals only know them at face value and by the stories that are printed in newspapers and magazines.

But how many of us can comment on these Celebs relationships, we all make mistakes, that’s what makes us Human. We all regret things we have done, that’s the way we learn. It makes us who we are and points us in a new direction, well hopefully. Some of these Celebs may look out of place together, but on another level might be absolutely inseparable. Others may look good but fight like cat and dog or just have nothing in common. Anything goes in Celebrity Land, so all we can hope is that if they haven’t found happiness with someone yet, that they soon will.

Here are some Celebs that we consider to be mismatched.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

She’s drop dead gorgeous, mega famous and boy can she shake he booty…he’s not so attractive, but is in the Biz too, not as mainstream as Beyonce, but a big name in his own right.

There is also a 12 year age gap between them, but that obviously doesn’t matter because they have been happily married for about 3 years now.

SJP and Mathew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker is elegant and really Beautiful, has her own line of perfumes, really well known for her role in Sex in the City, whereas Mathew has seemingly played a back seat role for the last few years. He’s rather ordinary looking and will always be most famous for his part as Ferris Bueller, which was a while ago…. But they seem to be rock solid and the most down to earth couple in all of Hollywood. They married in 1997 and now have 3 gorgeous children together.

J-Lo and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is Super sexy, with one of the finest behinds in Showbiz, renowned for her music and has had starred in many big Movies. Marc on the other hand is well a bit dorky looking, not what I would class as fit, he has had quite a lot of success with his music, but they still just look odd together. They are however happily married and have twin girls together now.

David Walliams and Lara Stone

David Walliams is a bit of an oddity, quite funny as a Comedian and Actor, but I have always thought of him as a little bit camp. So hence I thought he was gay…but he obviously isn’t, as he has bagged himself a lovely looking Model, Lara Stone. She is hugely successful and is presently the face of Calvin Klein. But I would never have thought these two would be dating, never mind married.

Anna Nicole Smith (RIP) and J Howard Marshall (RIP)

Anna Nicole Smith (26) was married to J. Howard Marshall (89) for the last 14 months of his life, he passed away in August 1995. He was an American Oil Business Executive, Attorney and University Professor…which made him a very wealthy man. Anna was a Model and Playmate of the Year 1993, many said she was a gold digger and only after his money. She died of a drugs overdose in 2007 aged 39, many think it was because of all the stress surrounding his estate after he died and everything that followed. His sons always contested her claim to the Estate.

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett

Julia Roberts of Pretty Women fame, one of Hollywood’s best Actresses and top earners, married Lyle Lovett in 1993. Lyle is a successful Country Singer, Song writer and an Actor too, but Julia is just way out of his league in the looks department. Maybe they were attracted to each other in different ways, but it all ended in divorce just 2 years later.

Marilyn Monroe (RIP) and Arthur Miller (RIP)

Marilyn Monroe the Blond Bombshell was one of Hollywood’s Biggest stars in the 50’s. She married Playwright Arthur Miller after they met on set of one of her films.Arthur Miller left his wife of 10 years for Monroe, he expressed that his martial life with his wife was stale and unexciting, which couldn’t be said about their subsequent marriage. Their 5 year marriage was turbulent and complicated, with Monroe becoming increasingly difficult to work with over the years. She craved attention and success, to the point of being obsessive. Monroe’s massive ego would have soured any relationship, Arthur was just a mere mortal and she was a Goddess.

They divorced in 1961 and Marilyn died of an overdose in 1962.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie is one of the hottest Actresses on the Planet, no matter whether you are male or female, virtually everyone wants to either be her or be with her. Billy Bob is a slightly less well known Actor , who is also 20 years her senior and I wouldn’t class him as even in her league. They met on the Film set “Pushing Tin” in 1999 and subsequently married in May 2000.

Everyone classed them as the odd couple in the News, in more ways than one… but mainly for carrying vials of each others blood around their necks. But they soon grew apart and no longer had anything in common, which is they comment Jolie made after their divorce in 2003.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

Sandra Bullock seems to be the sweetest most lovable Actresses who graces our screens at the moment. Jesse James by all accounts seems like a bit of a bad boy at heart and their marriage was always bound to end up in tears. But of course all us girls like a bad boy, that slightly dangerous air about them, can’t explain it !!

They were married for 5 years and divorced in 2010, after it came out that he had been having an affair. But I think she can do much better to be honest, because he isn’t the cutest bloke I’ve seen.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is one of the most lovely looking and elegant Actresses, not to mention she has a wicked sense of humour…well of course she would, being the daughter of Goldie Hawn. What on earth did she see in Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes, a throw back from the 70’s by the looks of it. They met at a party in 1999. Wed in 2000 and spent a very happy 6 years together and also had a son… but who knows what went wrong, maybe they just grew apart. They finally divorced in 2007.

