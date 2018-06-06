7 Ways to Accessorize Your Vehicle

It often seems like every car looks the same no matter which manufacturer has made it.

While you can spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to make it stand out with a customized paint job and expensive wheels, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to personalize your car.

If you’re looking for inexpensive ways to have your car reflect your personality, check out these seven ideas.

Pick Some Stickers

Instead of an expensive paint job, use stickers to make your car stand out. Stickers come in many designs, or you can have them customized for your ride. However, if you don’t want something permanently stuck on the paint or bumper, consider magnetic stickers instead.

Wrap Your Car

If you want to change the appearance of your vehicle completely, you can do so for about $1,500 to $4,000. Many businesses use wraps instead of repainting their vehicles because it can be done quickly, but most businesses also wrap cars for anyone.

You can select from a pre-designed wrap or have one customized to reflect your personality better. Then, if you ever sell or trade-in your car, the wrap can be easily removed.

Hang Air Freshener

Another inexpensive way to give a car some personality is to hang a cute air freshener from the rearview mirror. Consider some fuzzy dice, your favorite cartoon character, or cute puppy or kitty designs.

If you don’t want something hanging from the mirror, you can find air fresheners that clip onto air vents too.

Cover the Seats

A comfortable way to give your vehicle some personality is to choose some cool seat covers. There are hundreds of designs and colors to choose from, such as leopard print covers, stripes, tropical flower prints or you can choose seat covers with the logo from your alma mater.

Decorate the Back Window

If your back window has a shelf beneath it, use that area to put stuffed animals, a bobblehead figurine, or you can cover the window with a decal if you’re driving a truck. Just make sure that you can see through the decal and that it is legal to cover the back window where you live.

Add Some Bling

If you want some bling in your life, consider a license plate frame covered in rhinestones or hang a piece of costume jewelry from the rearview mirror. Carrying a cute keychain with decorative rhinestones would also be a nice accessory.

Check out these cute car accessories with which to dress up your vehicle.

Safety First

A car accessory that everyone should consider is a cell phone holder for the dashboard. It will allow you to talk on the phone while you’re driving without holding it. With most smartphones being able to dial anyone from the contact list, you shouldn’t need to touch your phone at all.

Whether you want your car to reflect your personality or just be able to find it in a parking lot, there are many inexpensive ways to accessorize your car or truck. Consider these seven ways or think of some on your own, but make sure what you use is legal where you live.