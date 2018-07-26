6 Impressive Beauty Benefits of Coffee for Your Skin

A recent study showed that up to 64 percent of Americans drank at least one cup of coffee per day, which was up from 62 percent in 2017. Some people are so dedicated to their coffee drinking habits, they want to ensure they never run out, which is why they use coffee subscription services, such as the one found at https://digitalexits.com/best-coffee-subscription-services/.

While most people don’t need to have a reason to drink coffee, the fact is, this popular, caffeinated beverage provides quite a few benefits. In addition to helping prevent certain types of diseases and cancers, it also offers beauty boosting benefits for the skin.

Intrigued? If so, keep reading to learn more.

It’s Full of Antioxidants



The environment around you is full of all types of free radicals, such as particles, pollution, etc., that can wreak havoc on your skin. However, when you load up your skin with antioxidants in coffee, it can help bolster the natural defenses.

In fact, one study showed that the coffee bean extract can be responsible for energy preservation in skin cells thanks to its free-radical properties.

Protection from Damaging Sun Rays



UVB is extremely dangerous and it can lead to quite a few complicated and life-threatening skin diseases. When you protect your skin with caffeine, it can help protect you against UV carcinogens.

According to research, caffeine can actually help to inhibit the DNA damage response, which protects your skin from the adverse effects of UVB rays. The inhibition of the DNA damage response can be a therapeutic option for those suffering from non-melanoma skin cancer.

Creates Bright, Smooth Skin



Due to the qualities that signal tissue repair, coffee is essential in regulating the re-growth of cells. This leads to better hydration, improved collagen and increased elasticity of the skin.

You can actually create a homemade coffee scrub, which can be used for brightening and smoothly your skin all over the body. While most use this type of product on their face, it is also effective for other parts of the body.

It Helps Enhance Circulation



Coffee can help to improve blood circulation, which leads to energized and healthy skin. This helps to reduce the swelling of tissues and de-puffs certain areas of skin where issues may exist. You can even make homemade coffee ice cubes and then use them on puffy areas of skin for instant results.

Tighten Your Skin



Since coffee is considered a diuretic, serums and creams that contain coffee can help you minimize the appearance of cellulite for a short period of time. This is because it works by drawing fluid away from fat cells in the body, which essentially dehydrates them. When this happens, the size of the cells shrinks, which results in a tightening effect from the outside.

Reduce Product Build Up



In addition to being an amazing exfoliation product for the skin, coffee is also great for your scalp. You can use half of a cup of ground coffee and massage it onto your wet hair for about two minutes. You can rinse this off with your regular product. When you do this on a regular basis, it will help to reduce product build up and the presence of dead skin cells.

As you can see, coffee isn’t just a tasty, energy-boosting drink. It also offers a wide array of beauty benefits. If you love coffee, now you have six more reasons to make it a part of your day to day routine.