5 Things You Didn’t Know About Vaginal Rejuvenation

Vaginal rejuvenation is often equated with vaginoplasty. Many women find the two terms interchangeable, as if they were synonymous. This was the case before alternative treatments or solutions for vaginal rejuvenation came to the fore. There are alternatives to vaginal rejuvenation or vaginoplasty. You may choose vaginal tightening creams. These are also referred to as renewal gels. You can combine vaginal rejuvenation creams or gels with pelvic exercises. There are Kegel exercises among other types of workouts. The most important thing you need to know about vaginal rejuvenation is that vaginoplasty is not your only option. You can avoid a surgical procedure and still be able to tighten your vaginal muscles.

You will have firmer vaginal walls, the labia would not have scarred tissues if there were to begin with and you would have much better sex in due course of time. Of course there are no overnight solutions. Both Kegel exercises and vaginal rejuvenation creams or gels would take some time to have the desired effect. Many think vaginoplasty is the only immediate treatment but that is not true either. Let us explore vaginoplasty in detail to have a true understanding of vaginal rejuvenation.

Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation: Vaginoplasty

Vaginoplasty is a surgical procedure that takes up two hours. The least time required is an hour. It is performed by a surgeon at a hospital. This surgery cannot be performed in an outpatient setting. A woman has to be hospitalized. The surgery will be conducted in the inpatient setting and the woman would have to remain at the hospital till such time she is deemed alright to be discharged.

Vaginoplasty as a method of vaginal rejuvenation has its proponents. Endorsers highlight how a simple procedure will tighten the vaginal muscles, help strengthen the muscles and thereby provide greater control, make the vagina look prettier and there would be a direct impact on sex or the pleasure associated with the activity. A tighter and firmer vagina should make sexual intercourse more pleasurable for both women and men. This is of course the biological aspect. Whether or not it holds true in the aftermath of vaginoplasty should be explored on the basis of facts available.

It is also believed by many that vaginoplasty helps with permanent tightening of the vaginal muscles. This is one way of saying that the treatment is a onetime investment and that one would not have to worry about vaginal relaxation ever again in her lifetime. All such claims and perceptions must be debated and those that are unfounded or unsubstantiated must be countered.

It is not Safe

Vaginoplasty is an invasive surgical procedure. The reconstructive plastic surgery is not deemed a safe. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologist have a stated stand against the procedure. The body does not recommend vaginoplasty. There are many risks associated with vaginoplasty. Some are less severe than others. Common risks include scarring, infection in and originating from the surgical wound, cysts or tissue adhesions, damage to nerves and other complications.

It is not Surefire

Vaginoplasty is not a surefire procedure. Just like other types of plastic surgery, especially those that are not completely cosmetic and extremely limited in their scope, vaginoplasty does not guarantee the desired outcome. It is quite possible that your vaginal muscles will not regain the firmness and tightness you were familiar with during your teens or young adulthood. Older women are particularly more likely to have this problem. Any woman who has given birth to two or more children is also likely to have the results fall short of their expectation. This is not to say that vaginoplasty is a process that would fail all the time but the objective may or may not be achieved. People do not respond to plastic surgery in an identical manner.

Dyspareunia is Common

Dyspareunia is a condition wherein sexual intercourse becomes painful. The act can become difficult and to an extent where a woman may not want to have sex at all. This is a common side effect of vaginoplasty. Again, not all women who undergo the surgical procedure will suffer from dyspareunia but it is possible there will be considerable pain or different kinds of sensation. Surgeons should explain such risks to every woman considering vaginoplasty. Vaginal rejuvenation is not always about sex but it is one of the many reasons why women want tighter and firmer vaginas. Women wish to experience better orgasms. Vaginal relaxation can adversely affect sexual stimulation. One of the ironies of vaginoplasty is that women may lose the sensation of their vaginal muscles, including the labia, clitoris and vulva. In other words, it is quite possible that the procedure will worsen sexual stimulation and make sex much less pleasurable than it is with a relaxed and loosened vagina.

It is Costly and not a Onetime Procedure

Vaginoplasty can cost thousands of dollars. If you choose the best surgeons in the business then you are looking at ten thousand dollars or more for just one procedure. Vaginoplasty may be effective to an extent, while the side effects and risks still remain relevant, after one session of reconstructive plastic surgery. However, there is no guarantee. You may need another round of reconstructive plastic surgery. Some women may need more than two surgical procedures to complete the vaginal rejuvenation process. The present state of the vaginal muscles will determine the eventual outcome. The skills of a surgeon and many other factors would also come into play. While the upfront cost is substantial, you may have to bear many such costs in due course of time. A repeat of the procedure may cost the same. If there are side effects or any of the risks become reality, which is quite likely, then you would have to pay for the relevant treatments for those as well. You would be effectively signing up for an expenditure of much more than ten thousand dollars and none of it would be covered by health insurance.

Given the risk factors associated with vaginoplasty, it should be the last option for any woman hoping for vaginal rejuvenation. There are creams and gels. There are specific exercises. Women should try the natural remedies available to tighten vaginal walls. Surgery is also limiting if you already have a depleted libido. Surgery does nothing to increase libido, either in women or men. Libido will only increase with better health, diet and lifestyle. For hormones to be more responsive, the sexual stimulation would have to be sufficient too. Natural vaginal rejuvenation including creams and gels, exercises, healthy diet and lifestyle choices will lead to better libido, thereby paving the way for more pleasurable sex.

Any which way you look at it, natural vaginal rejuvenation will emerge as the default choice. It is safe and it is affordable. You will have to be patient and in some rare cases it may take months to have a substantial difference. Even successful vaginoplasty may come undone if a woman gets pregnant again and goes for vaginal childbirth. Would you consider vaginoplasty again if that is the case? It would cost you money and the same side effects would be relevant even then. With vaginal rejuvenation creams and other natural facilitators, there is no pledge to spend thousands of dollars, you do not have to worry about transient or temporary progress as you will improve over a period of time and you would continue to have increasingly pleasurable sex.