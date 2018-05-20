5 Things you Can Make & Sell at Home

At certain times in our lives, we tend to have more of a chance of pulling pocket fluff rather than dollars from our jeans. Even those of us with jobs and salaries can come unstuck at some point between paychecks. Having the ability to make products and sell them online gives us an opportunity to forge another way of bringing some money in.

Whether it’s arts & crafts with materials from Raaaft.com, or creating delicious deserts with materials from your local farmer’s market, there are proven ways to create and sell.

T-Shirts & Clothing

For any budding fashionista, this is an excellent opportunity to make money and potentially build a little business empire further down the line. From unique designs to apply to t-shirts, to crafting a few cool limited-edition sets of torn jeans, many a hipster and clothing-conscious buyer can be found looking for something a little different.

Jewelry

Another easy way to make money online is by designing jewelry and trinkets to sell. The costs of materials are pretty low, which means that it simply comes down to putting them together to make something fresh. Making jewelry is fun, too, and means that you always have something to give to friends and family on occasions such as birthdays and Christmas time.

Candles

The candle-making industry is reportedly worth 2.3 billion dollars annually, which proves how much they are in demand. The great news is that they also be made with little expense. Once the packaging and branding are both visually appealing, you may find that candles are one of the easiest products to make from home to sell. As many of the most popular candle brands are far from cheap to buy, it can also be a lucrative business.

There are also several uses for candles, from dinner parties, weddings, religious ceremonies and spirituality, which means that they will always be in demand.

Digital Products

Digital music, voiceovers, and freelance work are all excellent ways to make money. Even creating things such as business cards and wedding invitations can be done digitally, which means that you do not have to pay for shipping costs and other things which could have an impact on your profits.

There are a number of ways to create digital products these days, which only require a laptop and an internet connection.

Art & Prints

There has never been a better time to produce and sell your art online. There are a number of sites where you can showcase your skills and existing work, which can then lead to commissions or requests from all around the world. Whether your niche is fine art, graffiti-style art, prints or more, you are sure to find a market where you can exploit your skills with the brush or pen and make some big money as a result.

The art industry is one which will be around forever, so show the world what you have got!