5 Misconceptions about Numerology

Numerology is the ancient study of the meaning behind numbers as well as the numerical value of the letters in names, words and ideas. Through it, one can find out about the different opportunities and challenges that one might face in the future, along with the hidden truths about one’s personality and capabilities. It is often associated with the supernatural but it did not really begin as such.

It has its beginnings with renowned mathematicians and philosophers such as Pythagoras from Ancient Greece to St. Augustine of Hippo, a renowned Christian theologian in the early Roman Empire. Its relevance in the Bible and Christian theology is apparent in the importance of the number 3 (The Holy Trinity), 7 (days of creation) and 12 (apostles) throughout its pages. It also has modern antecedents like Ruth A. Drayer’s Numerology, The Power in Numbers that was published in 2003.

Despite its relatively long presence in our society, there remain various misconceptions by the public about the subject. Even the top numerology sites cannot easily sway people to try numerology.

Your numbers do not determine your fate

Numerology is a tool for analysis of your character and potential. Changing your name or other aspects does not alter anything about your future as much as the decisions you make in your everyday life. A fake name in numerology is known as a façade and it can be less significant compared to other numbers.

You hold the power to affect your destiny

It is also a mistake to rely too much on your numbers to change your future. The point of numerology is to better understand your inner character to find your talents and limitations and guide your choices based on this knowledge. For example, having a number 4, considered unlucky for many cultures, does not mean that you will be met with disappointment. Getting several readings may be necessary to get a full understanding of your capabilities.

False firsts and dates

‘False firsts’ is the concept of choosing a certain event in one relationship when choosing a wedding date to bring good fortune when the date the couple met or started dating is much more important. The start of a personal year forecast is another debatable topic in numerology. It does not actually start on your birthday but follows the calendar year of starting on January 1 and ending on December 31, with the Universal Year reaching its peak energy during September.

Which name to use for a reading

Another misconception about numerology readings is using the name you are most known for. You should use your full, legal birth name as it is seen on your birth certificate. Again, this is because nicknames are a façade that can give an image reading which is supplemental to the information that you can get from your birth name.

Lucky numbers and wealth

It is well-known to many that 8 is the luckiest number for being blessed with wealth, as seen by its presence in business names and delivery numbers. The numbers 5 and 6 are also good numbers for fortune. 5 stands for wealth through logical investments and logical business decisions while 6 is for making money through marriage or by leading a conservative, family-oriented life.

Remember that it takes numerous readings to get the full picture that you can glean from your numerological chart. These include the Expression and Destiny numbers to properly see all aspects of your personality. Also, bear in mind that numerology readings should only serve as a guide. You can always do something to chart your own path, be it through amulets and talismans or by doing things that can mitigate misfortunes that could be associated with your numbers.

