5 Fantastic Destinations To Throw A Hen Party On A Budget

Planning a hen do anytime soon? The most crucial aspect of planning a hen party is not to figure out excellent hen party ideas but to estimate a comfortable budget for all. Yes, you have to discuss with all your fellow hens about the budget and accordingly, plan the destinations and activities.

Although it is the last party of your bestie as a single lady, you have to avoid going overboard with the budget. The ideal way is to plan efficiently, book all tickets & activities in advance to get the best deals and to stick to the itinerary to prevent overspending. Yes, you can do it!

Read on to know affordable European destinations which have beautiful architecture, exciting activities and awesome nightlife scenes:

Benalmadena

It is one of the Costa del Sol’s shining gems. The right blend of sea, sun, beach, parties and culture can be experienced in Benalmadena. The following are the must-visit places here:

For Sightseeing:

Selwo Marina- It is a one-of-its-kind marine park.

Tivoli-cable railway- It is a 15-minutes cable car trip from Benalmadena Costa to the peak of Mount Calamorro.

Arroyo De La Miel beach- It is the most popular beach in Benalmadena, famous for its amazing night parties.

For Parties:

Buddy’s Bar

Shamrock Irish Pub

Mombasa Benalmadena

For Activities:

Cocktail making lessons

Wine tasting

Luxury spa day

Hen party fiesta

Bratislava

It is the cosmopolitan capital of Slovakia. The place is a hub of street cafes, pubs and ancient architecture. The following are the must-visit places here:

For Sightseeing:

Bratislava Castle- It is the symbol for Bratislava and the place where royal coronation jewels were deposited.

UFO- It offers the best view of the city; the perfect observation deck in town.

Slavin- It is the largest war memories in Central Europe.

For Parties:

Nu Spirit Bar

17’s Bar

KGB

For Activities:

Cocktail bar crawl

Salsa classes

Paintballing

Theme park day

Whitewater rafting

Zagreb

It has an extensive collection of fabulous boutiques, winding cobbled streets, elegant Art Nouveau buildings, outdoor cafes, palaces, towers, wineries, courtyard pubs, funky bars, stunning parks and hidden clubs. The following are the must-visit places here:

For Sightseeing:

Museum of Broken Relationships- It displays failed love stories.

Mark’s Church- It is a medieval-style church.

Ban Jelačić Square- The perfect place to go shopping.

For Parties:

Bacchus Jazz Bar

Tesla New Generation

Moonshine Whiskey Bar

For Activities:

Bar crawl

Tenpin bowling

Outdoor karting

Luxury spa day

Salou

The place is famous for having smokin’ hot beach boys and the friendliest resorts in the country; making it the best place for wishing adieu to the bride’s single life. The following are the must-visit places here:

For Sightseeing:

Dragon Khan- It is a high-tech family theme park.

PortAventura Aquatic Park- It is a popular water park for adults and kids.

Torre Vella de Salou- It is a 16th Century stone defence tower.

For Parties:

The Victoria Pub Salou

Shankly’s Salou

Chaplins Salou

For Activities:

Sunset Cruise

House of Illusion

Scavenger Hunt

Wine Tasting

Cocktail making lessons

Palma

The most sophisticated way of saying goodbye to the bride’s single life can be experienced in Palma. With fresh seafood, delicious cocktails and beautiful ancient architecture, you all can have an amazing hen weekend experience. The following are the must-visit places here:

For Sightseeing:

Palma Cathedral- It is a gothic place of worship on the seafront.

Es Baluard- It is a museum of the modern and contemporary art collection.

Cala Major- It is a popular beach resort.

For Parties:

Abaco

Corner Bar Palma

Agua Bar

For Activities:

Salsa classes

Indoor karting

Wine tasting

Pole dancing

Laser combat

Plan it right! Hen it up!