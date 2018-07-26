5 Fantastic Destinations To Throw A Hen Party On A Budget

Planning a hen do anytime soon? The most crucial aspect of planning a hen party is not to figure out excellent hen party ideas but to estimate a comfortable budget for all. Yes, you have to discuss with all your fellow hens about the budget and accordingly, plan the destinations and activities.
Although it is the last party of your bestie as a single lady, you have to avoid going overboard with the budget. The ideal way is to plan efficiently, book all tickets & activities in advance to get the best deals and to stick to the itinerary to prevent overspending. Yes, you can do it!
Read on to know affordable European destinations which have beautiful architecture, exciting activities and awesome nightlife scenes:
Benalmadena
It is one of the Costa del Sol’s shining gems. The right blend of sea, sun, beach, parties and culture can be experienced in Benalmadena. The following are the must-visit places here:
For Sightseeing:
- Selwo Marina- It is a one-of-its-kind marine park.
- Tivoli-cable railway- It is a 15-minutes cable car trip from Benalmadena Costa to the peak of Mount Calamorro.
- Arroyo De La Miel beach- It is the most popular beach in Benalmadena, famous for its amazing night parties.
For Parties:
- Buddy’s Bar
- Shamrock Irish Pub
- Mombasa Benalmadena
For Activities:
- Cocktail making lessons
- Wine tasting
- Luxury spa day
- Hen party fiesta
Bratislava
It is the cosmopolitan capital of Slovakia. The place is a hub of street cafes, pubs and ancient architecture. The following are the must-visit places here:
For Sightseeing:
- Bratislava Castle- It is the symbol for Bratislava and the place where royal coronation jewels were deposited.
- UFO- It offers the best view of the city; the perfect observation deck in town.
- Slavin- It is the largest war memories in Central Europe.
For Parties:
- Nu Spirit Bar
- 17’s Bar
- KGB
For Activities:
- Cocktail bar crawl
- Salsa classes
- Paintballing
- Theme park day
- Whitewater rafting
Zagreb
It has an extensive collection of fabulous boutiques, winding cobbled streets, elegant Art Nouveau buildings, outdoor cafes, palaces, towers, wineries, courtyard pubs, funky bars, stunning parks and hidden clubs. The following are the must-visit places here:
For Sightseeing:
- Museum of Broken Relationships- It displays failed love stories.
- Mark’s Church- It is a medieval-style church.
- Ban Jelačić Square- The perfect place to go shopping.
For Parties:
- Bacchus Jazz Bar
- Tesla New Generation
- Moonshine Whiskey Bar
For Activities:
- Bar crawl
- Tenpin bowling
- Outdoor karting
- Luxury spa day
Salou
The place is famous for having smokin’ hot beach boys and the friendliest resorts in the country; making it the best place for wishing adieu to the bride’s single life. The following are the must-visit places here:
For Sightseeing:
- Dragon Khan- It is a high-tech family theme park.
- PortAventura Aquatic Park- It is a popular water park for adults and kids.
- Torre Vella de Salou- It is a 16th Century stone defence tower.
For Parties:
- The Victoria Pub Salou
- Shankly’s Salou
- Chaplins Salou
For Activities:
- Sunset Cruise
- House of Illusion
- Scavenger Hunt
- Wine Tasting
- Cocktail making lessons
Palma
The most sophisticated way of saying goodbye to the bride’s single life can be experienced in Palma. With fresh seafood, delicious cocktails and beautiful ancient architecture, you all can have an amazing hen weekend experience. The following are the must-visit places here:
For Sightseeing:
- Palma Cathedral- It is a gothic place of worship on the seafront.
- Es Baluard- It is a museum of the modern and contemporary art collection.
- Cala Major- It is a popular beach resort.
For Parties:
- Abaco
- Corner Bar Palma
- Agua Bar
For Activities:
- Salsa classes
- Indoor karting
- Wine tasting
- Pole dancing
- Laser combat
Plan it right! Hen it up!