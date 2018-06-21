5 Benefits of Remineralizing Tooth Powder

We all know the important factors to keeping up with our dental health. Brush at least twice a day. Floss to remove plaque between teeth. Use mouthwash to remove germs and to freshen the breath. And maybe you even know to eat certain foods, like raw fruits and vegetables, to help remove plaque and tartar.

If you’re like most people, you use traditional store-bought dental hygiene products.Sure, they work. However, many people are unaware of the harmful ingredients that they’re putting into their mouths. Toothpaste is one of the biggest culprits.

Most traditional toothpaste contains harmful ingredients such as:

Propylene glycol

Triclosan

Sodium lauryl sulfate

Diethanolamine

Artificial flavors and colors

Instead of continuing to use dangerous toothpaste, consider making the switch to tooth powder. A remineralizing tooth powder offers all sorts of benefits and is sure to become a staple in your dental hygiene routine. Here are five benefits to know about.

All-Natural Ingredients

What you put into your mouth inevitably makes its way into your soft tissues and bloodstream. In fact, when you brush your teeth, it’s not uncommon for people to mistakenly swallow some of the toothpaste. This may seem harmless, but it could actually be quite dangerous.

Toothpaste may work, but the side effects of some of the ingredients are quite scary. Triclosan has been linked to thyroid dysfunction, endocrine disruption, and even antibiotic resistance. Sodium lauryl sulfate is a known skin irritant and is an ingredient used in insecticide! Other harmful ingredients have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and other health conditions.

But, when brushing your teeth with remineralizing tooth powder, you don’t have to worry about what the ingredients are doing to your health. Tooth powder is made from all-natural ingredients, most of which include natural clays and essential oils. These ingredients are entirely safe and just as effective as regular toothpaste.

Cleans Teeth

Tooth powder is great at cleaning the teeth. In fact, some studies have found that tooth powder is more effective at removing plaque and tartar when compared to traditional toothpaste. By switching to tooth powder, not only will your teeth feel cleaner than ever before, but your entire mouth will have less bacteria and germs. This means a lowered risk of bad breath and dental health issues!

Strengthens & Protects

One of the biggest benefits of remineralizing tooth powder is that it strengthens and protects the teeth. The natural clays used in tooth powders are rich in important minerals including potassium, calcium, zinc, iron, copper, selenium, and magnesium. Bentonite clay is a mild abrasive that gently cleans and polishes the teeth. It’s a proven ingredient to remove tartar from the teeth and gums.

Each of these minerals plays an important role in the health of your teeth. By brushing with tooth powder, you’re able to replenish depleted trace mineral levels in your mouth. This makes your teeth even stronger, leaving them less susceptible to harmful bacteria.

Safe for Children

One of the best ways to get children into the habit of taking care of their teeth is to start the process early. Traditional toothpaste typically has fluoride, an ingredient that strengthens the teeth. However, it can also be quite dangerous for children. Since youngsters tend to swallow a good amount of the toothpaste they use, it’s best to switch to a product that contains no fluoride at all. If ingested in large quantities, Too much fluoride can lead to skeletal and dental fluorosis as well as damage to the joints and bones.

Improved Oral Health

Not only does tooth powder improve your teeth, but it also improves your overall oral health. As we eat and drink throughout the day, we introduce acids into our mouths. The more acidic the mouth is, the more prone the environment is to housing bacteria. Acid also causes tooth decay and even gum problems.

By using remineralizing tooth powder, the ingredients are able to detoxify and make the mouth more of an alkaline environment. This lowers the risk of bacterial growth and other oral issues that can lead to decay and bad breath.

Conclusion

While traditional toothpaste is the go-to option for most people, the ingredients used by big brands can be extremely harmful for your health. Keep your teeth clean without the risks by switching to remineralizing tooth powder!

