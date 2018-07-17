4 Things to Know About Women’s Tudor Watches

Tudor has long been a world-renowned brand manufacturer of Mens and Womens luxury watches. Like many of the best luxury watch brands, Tudor watches are Swiss Made with both origins and headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Both their men and women’s watches offer elegant fashion, bold designs, and unmistakable craftsmanship. They are also a worthy investment with a sizeable price tag attached. Need some reassurance before you buy? Here are four things to know about Tudor watches.

Lady Gaga is a Tudor Ambassador

Lady Gaga is one of the most famous, recognizable fashion icons in the world. Her bold fashion choices gave her a competitive edge in a world dominated by cookie-cutter popstars and conformist female celebrities. While she attributes many of her early headlining fashion choices to trying to make a name for herself in a saturated market, Gaga has developed both as a performer and fashionista over time.

Lady Gaga’s Tudor watch of choice is the Black Bay, a timeless piece with domed sapphire crystal, a satin-finished steel case, and exquisite eye-catching lines. While you may not be diving onto the stage at the Superbowl anytime soon, choosing the Black Bay will give you the confidence you need to succeed.

They Have Fabric Straps

Many women feel deterred by the larger faced luxury watches out of fear of discomfort caused by the bulky, heavy weight on the wrist. This is particularly true for those who don’t wear much in the way of jewelry. You may not have noticed at first glance that the straps of many of the Tudor watches are actually made of fabric rather than metal.

Before many of the luxury watch companies thought to add a layer of comfort or back when they mistakenly thought this element would devalue their product, Tudor took a chance and released fabric strap designs. Always viewed as a trendsetter in the industry, Tudor knew they would have an enthusiastic market and that woven fabric is an artform in and of itself.

One of the main benefits of the fabric straps is the interchangeable nature and customization options. This is perfect for those who wish to coordinate their watch to their outfit on a deeper level. It’s worth noting that fabric straps are more durable than leather straps. Be warned that they can sometimes chafe during periods of extended physical activity, an issue competitor Hublot successfully rectified with a rubber strap.

Tudor is Owned by Rolex

Thinking of getting a Rolex watch rather than a Tudor? Well, believe it or not, Tudor is owned by Rolex. In fact, many of the luxury brands on the market have ties to the iconic luxury watchmaking company. It all comes down to market share and quality. If you have a brilliant watch design and want it to reach the right market, operating under the king of watch brands ensures the product you deliver is as promised.

Tudor and Rolex both offer many of the same processes, tools, and components. However, Tudor uses different movements (or calibers in layman’s terms) than Rolex. Rolex only uses movements produced in-house (which no other brand has access too) while Tudor outsources to another producer.

Rolex was founded in the early 1900s by two brothers-in-law, Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis. The registration of the Rolex brand name occurred three years after the company was founded. Today, it remains one of the top 100 most influential brands in the world.

Tudor watches were introduced in the late 1940s, as the time it took to produce a Rolex branded watch was too time consuming to meet demand. Producing Tudor watches allowed Rolex to maintain market share in the luxury watch world without changing their iconic production methods.

The Brand is Reaching New Heights

Why should you buy a Tudor now? Because it’s on the upswing. Tudor has long been viewed as Rolex’s little brother, offering a name and luxury at a fraction of the cost. After the market crash in 2008, it was near impossible to get a Tudor watch in North America or the UK. Now, they’re back with a vengeance, with advertisements everywhere and a steady increase in popularity.

This reignited trend means that within a few years, not only will Tudor watches be extremely desirable, but the price increase will reflect the growing demand for the product. If you’re hesitating to buy, it’s time to make your move and get ahead of the curve. While Tudor may never surpass the Rolex name, they’re certainly making strides toward dominating the market share.

If you’ve been dreaming of a luxury watch with which to treat yourself, add Tudor watches to the top of your list. With expert craftsmanship and an intriguing history, this accessory is destined to become an heirloom to be handed down through generations.