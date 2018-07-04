3 Braided Hair Tutorials that you can do Yourself

Image Source: Pixabay

Braids look amazing and are versatile enough to match any occasion. Some look fun and casual, for everyday wear, while others look complicated and make the best hairstyles for special, even fancy, occasions. When you look at braided hairstyles, you may say to yourself “Wow, this looks hard to do! How do women achieve that, it must take hours to complete?”

The truth is, a twisted rope braid only takes a few minutes, even if it looks intricate, while a cascade carousel braid may take your stylist quite some time to achieve. If you want to sport a whimsical braided hairstyle and master some skills, we have three braided hair tutorials that you can do yourself in a matter of minutes. You can try them for workdays, beach days, and even fun nights out together with friends. Are you ready?

1. The Dutch Braid

Experts say the Dutch Braid is a somewhat reverse French Braid. It works well for medium and long hair and it should not take you more than 5 to 7 minutes to complete. Let us see the main steps to take in order to achieve an amazing Dutch braid:

Step 1. Separate your hair on top of your head in three equal strands, just as you do for a French braid;

Step 2. Braid the sections in a “left under, right under” pattern – the left piece goes under the center piece, the right piece goes under the center; make sure you grab and add small sections of hair from the sides each time as you go on with the pattern;

Step 3. As you continue to braid down towards the base of your neck, do not forget to add hair from your roots and sides; once you reached the end, secure the braid with an elastic;

Step 4. Look at the strands at the bottom. If they do not fit into the braid, clip them towards the middle of the braid for a composed hairdo.

The beauty of Dutch braids is that they work on almost all types of hair. Do not fret if your hair is medium and not long, you will still be able to sport this feminine and beautiful hairstyle.

2. The Fishtail Braid

The Fishtail braid is all the rage right now and for good reasons: it looks indeed spectacular, especially for women with very long hair. Fishtail braids have taken Pinterest and Instagram by the storm and almost all women would try the style at least once. What you have to know is that the style has a higher level of difficulty than other similar ones and takes a bit longer to complete. Otherwise, it is less complicated than it looks! Let us see how to do it!

Step 1. Pull your hair together in a ponytail at the back. Secure the tail with a clear disposable elastic. Keep in mind to secure the ponytail at the median section of your head (not on top of your head and not at the base of your neck either);

Step 2. Divide the ponytail into two even parts. Remember you now have a left tail and a right tail (place them on your shoulders for control);

Step 3. Focus on your left tail. Separate a half-inch section of the left ponytail from its outside area;

Step 4. Keep this piece separated. Place the piece across the top of the left tail over to the right tail. Make sure you do not twist this part of hair when you bring it across. Make sure you secure the tails so you do not create a mess accidentally. If this is your first trial, keep some bobby pins at hand.

Step 5. Separate a half-inch strand of hair from the outside area of your right ponytail;

Step 6. Recreate step 4 but in mirror: place the strand across the top of your right ponytail over to the left tail. Secure in place or at least make sure you keep the mess to a minimum.

Step 7. Repeat steps 3 to 6 alternatively – left to right – until you run out of hair.

There are a few things to know when you want to sport a fishtail braid. First, do not worry about the messiness because it is part of the entire hairdo’s charm. Secondly, the difficulty of this braid resides in the across-the-top-over-to scheme.

We recommend you perform the fishtail with the help of two facing mirrors so you can see your face and hands at the back of your head to get the move right.

The Crown Braid

This is the easiest one among all these braided hairstyles. It is a fine, fast, and cute braid to get you through the day, from the 9.00 a.m. office meeting to the 9.00 p.m. dinner with friends. It works best for medium and long hair. The great part is that you can sport straight hair for a composed look or curly hair for a messy, summery look. Let us begin!

Step 1. Part your hair in the center in two equal sides with a comb;

Step 2. Take one-inch strand from the right side and split it in three strands. Braid the three strands in a French braid. Once you finished, secure the braided tail with a clear elastic.

Step 3. Create a French braid of equal size in a symmetrical manner on your left side. Make sure the tails are starting from symmetric points on the sides of your head, have the same thickness, and the same length.

Step 4. Pin the two braids at the back of your head – find the center – one under the other. This may be the most difficult part of the entire process. If you have troubles with the pinning, you can ask a friend for help the first time.

Now you have three easy tutorials for braids that look amazing and make you stand out of the crowd! Do you have other easy braids guidelines you would like to share?