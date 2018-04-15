22 Fashion Staples Every Woman Should Own

Fashion trends are a lot of fun, but they have a tendency to come and go quickly. There’s always room in the closet for a few trendy pieces, but financially savvy fashionistas know that staple, classic pieces are what anchor a wardrobe. They are the clothing items and accessories that never go out of style.

Here’s a look at some of our top fashion staple picks and why we think every woman should own them.

Quality Pair of Cowgirl Boots

Cowgirl boots may have started as a rugged pair of shoes that could handle the Wild West, but they’ve evolved into a lasting fashion trend that can be worn year round. It’s easy to get sticker shock when you first start trying on cowgirl boots. But there are brands like Ariat cowboy boots for women that are priced well and will last for decades.

Peep-Toe Pumps

Another shoe every gal should own is the peep-toe pump. They have just the right amount of sexiness without being over the top, plus they’re more comfortable than pointed pumps.

Cute Crop Top

Crop top outfits are right on trend today, but it’s actually not a new look. Way back in the fifties, women began sporting crop tops with high waisted skirts and pants, which was a touch scandalous at the time. The combination creates a flattering silhouette on just about every woman, and if you show just a bit of skin, crop tops can be very tasteful.

High-Waisted Pencil Skirt

You need to have something to pair with your crop top, right? High-waisted pencil skirts are a timeless, ladylike article of clothing that tells the world you’re sophisticated and chic.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Every girl deserves to be wrapped in luxurious fabric every once in a while. A cashmere crewneck sweater screams classy, and it can be worked into almost any outfit. If you work a 9-to-5 then you’ll get lots of use out of a cashmere sweater than can transition from the office to cocktail hour.

Beautifully Fitted Blazer

Show people you mean business. Few clothing items are as versatile as a beautifully fitted blazer. It adds an immediate touch of preppy cool to any outfit.

Oversized Hoop Earrings

It’s kind of amazing how big hoop earrings have been fashionable for decades. Young women may even find a few pairs that their mom sported back in the 80s. Hoops can be found in a variety of colors and designs, but if you if can only have one pair make it gold or silver hoops that go with everything.

Black Slacks

Can you say “versatile”? Black slacks, whether they are fitted or slightly slouchy, are possibly the most timeless piece of clothing ever designed. Just look at fashion icon Audrey Hepburn who rocked black slacks as a staple part of her everyday wardrobe.

Fancy Clutch for the Evening

When you’re going to a cocktail party, wedding or special event a big purse just won’t do. Those occasions call for a show-stopping clutch that’s small in size but big in style.

White Button-Up Shirt

A white button-up shirt is like a blank canvas. It’s the perfect backdrop for making trendy accessories standout.

Wayfarer Sunglasses

There are a number of popular styles of sunglasses that have been around for years. But wayfarers remain a classic because they’re unisex and universally flattering. With sunglasses, you want to find a pair that fit your face shape, and wayfarers work on just about everyone.

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

It’s an investment, but a leather motorcycle jacket is worth the money considering you’ll wear it for years.

Converse Sneakers

When All-Star released the first pair of converse sneakers more than 100 years ago they had no what kind of longevity the style would have. High top or low top, you can’t go wrong with a comfy pair of converses.

Flirty Circle Skirt

Circle skirts have made a huge comeback this spring, but ladies have been wearing them in all lengths for decades from floor skimming cuts to short minis.

Jean Cutoff Shorts

Nothing says summer like a pair of laidback jean cutoff shorts. You’ll see people of all ages across the country rocking them when the weather gets warm.

Wide Brim Fedora

Protects your face from the sun. Check. Can be worn year round. Check. Adds effortless cool to just about every outfit. Check. A wide brim fedora is one hat every women can pull off and it never seems to go out of style.

Knife Pleated Skirt

A knife pleated skirt is the grown up version of a school girl uniform some of us were subjected to wearing. The sharp, tight pleats are sophisticated and give a skirt great movement.

String of Pearls

Is there anything more timeless than a string of pearls? Plus, with a long strand you can loop it around your wrist to create a chunky bracelet.

Dark, Slim-Cut Jeans

Jeans come in so many styles you can spend a fortune trying to keep up with the latest trends. But a dark pair of slim-cut jeans are a classic that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. They are the perfect example of a piece of clothing that can be dressed up or dressed down.

Trench Coat

Another piece of clothing that you’ll see on runways every season is the trench coat. It may get reinvented and restyled year after year, but trench coats still maintain the same general look. Why mess with perfection, right?

The White Tee

Nothing says American fashion with a pair of jeans with a crisp white tee. Whether you prefer a v-neck or a crew neck style, a perfectly fitted white tee can go with anything – literally anything.

Little Black Dress

It’s the fashion staple to end all fashion staples. Even women who rarely get dolled up have a little black dress somewhere in their closet. It’s the go-to for an evening out no matter where you’re going. It’s also the option when you want to your accessories to stand out.