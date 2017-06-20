Why do women prefer online casinos?

In the past ten years we’ve seen plenty of online casino sites popping up that look to offer all of the playing options of the standard physical casino, but with the added bonus of convenience.

And whilst being able to play anything from poker to a simple slots game on your sofa is undeniably attractive to many people, it seems that there’s more to the online casino phenomenon than mere convenience.

What’s interesting is that it’s women who seem to be drawn to the new online casino environment. Unlike the traditional video gaming world that are filled with cyberbimbos like Lara Croft, it seems as though the action in the online casino world is a little more gender neutral.

Recent figures released by the UK Gambling Commission shows us that 44% women have gambled and the fact that they are more likely to use a tablet shows that our entertainment trends are changing. It’s a trend that’s led brands like Betsafe to make sure that their casino games are tablet-friendly and feature less of the misogynist imagery that dominates popular console gaming franchises like Grand Theft Auto.

Plus the Gamergate scandal has shown us that although things have gotten better recently, there are slightly plenty of backwards people in the video gaming realm who just can’t handle it when women try to infiltrate their tightly guarded domain.

Of course, women have always had a pretty enjoyable experience with casino culture. Whether it was the bingo craze in the UK towards the end of the 20th century, or even the regular stories that fill our newspapers of women winning big on slot machines, it seems that women definitely fancy a flutter.

But whilst there were concerns that the move into the online domain would mean that the social aspect of casino culture would be curtailed, it seems as though many online casino sites have endeavoured to include social chat functions so that people can catch up with each other whilst hunting down that next slots win.

And a quick look at the TV advertising schedules shows how many campaigns for online casinos seem to be specifically created with women in mind. Unlike the Game of War commercials that used the stereotypical ‘pretty woman’ to advertise the game, online casino adverts seem to rely on less obviously sexualised imagery.

However, despite the clear convenience and improved social features, it’s obviously the winnings that keeps us coming back for more. And thanks to lower overheads most online casinos are able to put their earnings back into the company to make sure that the jackpots are bigger than ever – perhaps the best way to ensure that the online casino revolution continues for many years to come!