Women Are A Gambling Force To Be Reckoned With

Gambling is not typically thought of as a woman’s activity. However, times are changing and ladies are storming the scene, using the Internet to level the playing field in an area considered to be a man’s world.

At 3:47 AM on the 23rd April, a female gamer called Monica became a Swedish girl Millionaire playing online casino on the Guts website. On this particular night, the Arabian Nights jackpot was worth 2,633,036 euros. This is life a changing sum of money and Monica isn’t alone in this incredible win. Cathy Ruela, age 31, also became a millionaire with her 1,334,641,22 dollar win through an online slots game. Both women were incredibly surprised and Ruela claims that she is not even that much of a gambler.

Many women would put themselves in the “not much of a gambler” category, which possibly stems from the traditional view that gambling is a man’s sport. Back in the 18th-century, gambling was considered a vice and the only form allowed was the lottery. Only upper-class gentlemen would gamble in games and it was in the privacy of their homes. Women, however, were never allowed to play and it was even suggested that gaming would affect a woman’s ability to produce healthy children.

These ladies have been incredibly lucky and have captured media attention because of the trope that women don’t gamble. However, even when land-based casinos were first popularised, women would tend to play on the slot machines as men played the more skilful games of poker and blackjack.

The invention of online gambling blew the playing field wide open as users can play irrespective of gender and without judgement. This vastly changed the gender split and, according to a study released in 2013, 57% of social casino players are female. The popularity of online gambling has been on the increase since 2000 and now tends to attract more punters than land-based casinos. Yet the Internet has somewhat evened the playing field and, interestingly, some of the top female names in poker have based significant parts of their career on Internet gaming.

Firstly, Vanessa Ashley Rousso won over $700,000 dollars by coming in second place in the main event of the World Championship of Online Poker. An impressive win and, to date, this is the second biggest win of her career. It is also partially through this win and platform that Rousso was able to build her name and become famous in the realm of poker. In terms of all-time money wings, Rousso ranks among the top five women in poker history.

Annette Obsrestad is another extremely successful female poker player that initially made her name through playing online. Obstrested claims that she has never deposited any money and built herself using free offers and subsequently earned the money to enter paid tournaments. From there, she ended up finishing in the money at ten different World Series of Poker events and earned a bracelet, the most coveted non-money prize, in 2007. She is the youngest person, male or female, to be awarded this bracelet, at 18 years 364 days old.

So, in 2017, women as a demographic should be taken seriously in the gambling game. Despite being allowed to play for over a hundred years, many women still refuse to admit that they gamble, online or off, yet the statistics prove that the split is almost 50:50. The internet has permitted the shedding of the historic stigma of female gamblers and, now, in the digital era, there’s a huge range of games catering for just about every taste, from bingo to slot machines.