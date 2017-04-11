What’s Next After Online Dating?

Using online dating sites and apps are fairly easy. You basically just have to look for someone you like and engage in conversation until you both get comfortable with each other. But, what comes after that? What do you do to transform your budding friendship into an actual relationship?

In my experience, I learned that the best way to go is to take it outside the virtual world. You shouldn’t keep on talking through an online dating site or app if you want to build a good relationship. You really have to leave the chat box in order to take it to the next level.

Unfortunately, many of us do not really know what the next steps after online dating are. So, I’ve listed a few helpful tips that could help you and your virtual date move along with your relationship:



Exchange Phone Numbers

This is probably the easiest step you can take when you want to take your relationship to the next level. Exchange phone numbers and give each other a call. Talking to each other on the phone will give you an experience that is very different from chatting. This will allow you to communicate on a more personal level. You can ask questions and get immediate answers – that means there’s no more time to think about how to give impressive answers, unlike what you do when you chat.

Just be clear with your partner on when you can talk. You wouldn’t want him or her disturbing a busy day at the office. But, do be welcoming to text messages. You can always send a reply whenever you get a free time.

Arrange for a meeting

When you think you’re ready, go ahead and arrange for a meeting. You don’t have to call it a date or treat it like one. You can simply see each other on a sunny afternoon and do an activity that you would both enjoy – like strolling in the park or drinking coffee. If you find that you enjoy each other’s company, go ahead and schedule a second meeting! This will help both of you to establish a real friendship. You will slowly eliminate those awkward silences and start being each other’s confidante. Soon enough, your afternoon strolls just might turn into the romantic evening dates of your dreams!

Get to know their friends

Getting to know his or her friends will allow you to do two things – you can get to know your partner better and establish yourself as a suitable romantic partner. Don’t say no to an afternoon or evening spent with your partner’s friends. Say yes and go out with them. Get a feel of the life that your partner lives. Try to have a good time with them and let them get to know you, too. The more her peers know you, the more they trust you. Who knows, the friends might even help convince your partner on how great you can be as a lover.

But of course, there are also some things that you should avoid doing if you want your relationship to blossom. I’ve noticed that a lot of people are so prone to making these mistakes, including me. So, I’m sharing a few with you so we all know what to avoid!



Don’t go out for drinks

I admit that it can be more comfortable for many of us if we have a few drinks. Alcohol helps us loosen up and be more confident. But, remember that drinking can go out of hand. You may not notice it, but you can drink more than usual. You may end up doing things in front of your date that you will regret later. Better be safe than sorry!



Don’t have fancy dinner

Fancy dinners tend to get too serious and awkward, especially for people who just got to know each other. You will end up thinking about a lot of things even before the date has started. What should you wear? Should you arrive earlier? You will also be burdened by thinking about who will pay the bill and how much the dinner would cost. You’ll have too much in your mind that you will actually forget to have fun. Just avoid doing this so you would subject yourself to this kind of stress.



Don’t talk about exes

Everyone has had their fair share of hurts and heartbreaks, but it is not good to talk about your past when you go out with someone you met online. Remember, people turn to online dating sites to look for a romantic partner, not a mess to clean up. Your partner may want to be a part of your life, but you must be ready to welcome him, not ask him to heal your broken heart.

Talking about exes may turn off your partner and give the idea that you are not ready for another romantic relationship yet. So, steer clear of that topic.

Dont get intimate immediately

Being intimate with one another too soon might put your relationship building off-track. You might get confused – do you really want to be with your partner because of who he is or because he is good in bed? Plus, you might be surprised at the other things you might discover when you sleep with the person. So, it is better to put off intimacy for later. Get to know each other fully and learn to accept the person for who he is before you decide to have sex. You’ll see that it is worth the wait.

As you try to build a real romantic relationship, remember the personality, character, and values of your partner. It may be different from what you are used to, especially if you met him or her in ethnic dating sites, like a Chinese, Filipino, or even a Thai dating site. The important thing is to have fun and take things slowly. Remember these tips, and you are set on taking your online dating life to the next level!

How about you? Do you have tips that could help other online dating couples take it to the next level?