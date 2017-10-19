What is a SEP IRA?

A Simplified Employee Pension Individual Retirement Arrangement (SEP IRA) is a variation of the Individual Retirement Account (IRA) used in the United States. SEP IRAs are adopted by self-employed individuals and small business owners to provide retirement benefits for themselves and their employees. The written plan allows for retirement contributions without getting involved in a more complex qualified plan. Unlike standard IRAs, these accounts have the ability to receive employer contributions. The additional rules allow small businesses and self-employed people to use SEPs to fund retirement saving.

How Does SEP IRAs Work?

Fundamentally, an SEP IRA can be considered a traditional IRA with the ability to receive employer contributions. They are sponsored by employers, with contributions treated as part of a profit-sharing plan. As an employer, you are not required to fund contributions every year. However, when you do choose to make contributions, you must contribute not only to your own SEP IRA, but the SEP IRA of every eligible employee. This is an attractive feature for a new business that has not established a trend in its annual earnings. Because of this flexibility, the employer could decide to forgo the SEP contribution in years when profits are less than anticipated. Individuals can contribute up to 20 percent of their adjusted net earnings from self-employment to a SEP IRA or the yearly dollar limit, whichever is less. As with many other employer plans, the employer has until the tax-filing deadline of the business, including extensions, to fund the SEP IRA. Contributions and earnings are held in SEP IRAs and can be withdrawn at any time, subject to the general limitations imposed on a Traditional IRA. SEP contributions and earnings must eventually be distributed following the Required Minimum Distributions.

Can Employees Contribute to an SEP IRA?

All SEP contributions are made by the employer. For employees, the employer may contribute up to 25% of the employee’s wages to the employee’s SEP IRA account. Each employee is responsible for establishing his or her own Traditional IRA to receive employer contributions. Employees must be included in the SEP IRA if they are at least 21 years old, have worked for the employer for three out of five of the previous years, and have received at least $600 in compensation for the tax year. Employers may use less restrictive criteria for inclusion at their choosing. Employees can contribute to their own personal IRA accounts, but cannot defer any of their own money into the SEP account. However, a SEP is portable, meaning that the employee will still own the SEP account even after they separate from that employer.

How are SEP IRAs Taxed?

Contributions into the SEP IRA are tax deductible by the employer, not taxable to the employee, and all investment earnings, interest and appreciation are tax deferred. SEP funds are taxed at ordinary income tax rates when qualified withdrawals are taken after age 59 ½. If a participant makes a withdrawal before age 59½, generally a 10% additional tax applies. This is the same policy that applies to Traditional IRAs. A withdrawal is taxable in the year it is received. The owner will take a deduction on the business tax return for contributions made to employees, and a deduction on his personal tax return if he is a sole proprietorship for contributions made to his own account. The SEP contributions and earnings could also be rolled over tax-free into another retirement account, IRA or 401(k) later on.

How can I Open an SEP IRA?

Any business owner with one or more employees, or anyone with freelance income, can choose to open SEP IRA. Employers must fill out and retain Form 5305 SEP records, and each employee must open his or her own individual SEP IRA account to receive contributions. Once the account is established, the employer will decide what rate he or she would like to contribute to the fund. SEPs are attractive to small businesses because it is easy to establish and administer. Simple calculation rates also make SEPs a popular choice. The deadline for establishing the plan and making contributions is the filing deadline for the employer’s tax return, including extensions. As a general rule of thumb, consult a tax professional for the best advice regarding your retirement account.