Ways To Empower Women With Technology

Traditionally, women are expected to be staying at home and look after their kids' welfare and the men are to go out of the house to earn a living. Researches had been conducted before by US companies which state that only 25% of IT jobs are being held by women and only about 14% of which top executives are women.

In this modern time, the number of women working in the IT industry is increasing. And the internet is the central factor to driving feminism. The access to technology and being able to control it helps end the gender gap. Women today can now create solutions and produce innovations that can be essential in women’s knowledge in technology.

There are proven ways to empower women in technology that repairs gender diversity.

Awareness to the challenges that women may face in the organization or in the computer industry is vital. Most of the time, women are underrepresented. The tech world is mostly dominated by the male specie with the impression that technology is controlled by intelligent male controllers which make it more male-oriented.

Teaching women in the technology industry is very beneficial to every woman’s career. Being able to mentor women will breed culture of women that can support each other.

Digital technology provides women with great opportunity to be able to research, find and share information which can generate income to help in the betterment of their quality of life.

It has been reported that women worldwide is 21% less likely less likely to own a gadget than men. Helping women to gain access to the internet with the use of technology will open many opportunities and can yield amazing returns especially in their social and economic development.

Technology particularly digital media has improved women’s lives by making their voices be heard in the society. Digital media helps spread and amplify a woman’s idea and be shared in different communities worldwide. Women can be empowered by sharing their own thoughts and having the chance to be heard in social networks. Online participation can be used as social influence to make a difference and eventually be able to lead. The internet has provided a place for community building. There are many women organizations that have strong online presence.

Starting a business is made easier through technology and digital media. Women now have opened small business online such as selling items and services. This generates income that provides for the family’s needs.

Technology has liberated women and mothers from doing household chores and caring for the children. They are now being able to live in a place where one can pursue each dreams and ambitions and pursue her own happiness.

It has changed the lives of women especially in the world of work. The introduction of new technologies has increased the potential for economic opportunities. With this improvement, women can face obstacles in the use of technology especially in accessing and owning one. Poor women are also excluded from technological development. However, many organizations and big companies are ensuring that all women will now be able to adapt and innovate new technologies to be able to improve their way of living. Women who are exposed to new technologies are given an increase in professional opportunities. This also results to higher independence and having a good sense of security and greater freedom.

Having the ability to understand and make use of technologies has an impact on a woman’s freedom of expression, knowledge, and career opportunities.

Many companies nowadays are creating safe environments because they recognize the abilities of women. They wanted to totally eradicate gender gap by adapting their products and services to women. Their products are made based on the actual needs of women taking into consideration their experiences. Integrating gender-specific product development helps women gain access to technologies and be able to use them in order to improve their lives.

Because of the changes in technology there is an ample room for growth. More and more women are studying computer courses. There is a drastic increase in women being employed as software developers, computer programmers and network architects.

The role of women in the technology work force has significantly changed. The increase in numbers of women being employed in the technology world has become an opportunity and a challenge. Women became exceptional in the field and has received the support and recognition that one deserves.

The aspects of our daily lives have now been digitized and more and more companies are becoming technology company. As a result, there is also an increase for people to seek career opportunities and make a mark in the industry. It is great to know that women are recognized and given equal opportunities as men. Although the issue on gender diversity still remains, women completing IT and engineering courses are increasing. Leadership training programs are being conducted for women who wanted to maximize their potential. Immersion programs are also being conducted to help women cope with the pressure and exposing them to robotics, engineering fields and computer science related activities.

A good way to empower women through technology is to encourage them to take computer science courses in college and change the perception of having fewer advancement opportunities in women in the IT industry. Women are hard workers and therefore deserve to receive equal opportunities with men. We must cultivate executives and future leaders who are gender sensitive. Computer gaming is not just for boys. Women are now playing significant roles in the evolution of technology. A good example for this is Ms Susan Kare who who led Apple to redesign the Mac and is responsible for many icons and fonts used on Mac. Another is Ms Grace Hopper who created COBOL which is the first computer programming languages used in businesses and also the government.

The progress in technology also changed gender roles because society also changes. Older gender roles are now outdated and our culture has adapted to scientific and technological progress.