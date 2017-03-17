This is THE ONLY WAY You Should Prepare Pork Chops

We all want to come home to a wonderfully smelling dinner and preferably some wine. But, if you have a 9 – 5 job, this is literally impossible. Ok, unless your husband has more flexible work hours and is willing to cook. But for all of you whose significant other isn’t exactly the Jamie Oliver of cooks, I have something to share with you. Now you can get the best dinner in only 30 minutes.

How to Choose the Best Pork Chop

If you haven’t figured it out by now, my definition of a perfect dinner consists of meat, more precisely, pork chops. There is nothing like a juicy meat to satiate your hunger and give your taste buds what they deserve after a long and crazy day. And since choosing the right cut is art in itself, here is what you should consider when buying pork chops.

Connective Tissue- some pork chop cuts have stronger connective tissue than others, this is why pork chop recipes that have more connective tissue (shoulder chops, rib chops) need to be baked or roasted for a longer stretch of time.

Bone- If you decide upon a boneless pork chop, then bear in mind that the best way to prepare these is by slow roasting. If you go for a bone-in pork chop you can broil it, grill it, or pan fry it. Now, this takes us to the best way to prepare pork chops.

Age- it is also important to be careful with the age of the pig the chops come from. The younger the better!

What is the BEST way to prepare Pork Chops

Contrary to popular belief, you will not get the best out of your pork chops if you prepare a baked pork chop recipe. Actually, from all of the above said, one will get scared of preparing pork chops because it seems as if though they will take hours to get prepared. Well, there is one method that won’t take you longer than 30 minutes and it is the old school cooking method: Pan Frying. Why spend hours marinating or brining your pork chops, and then spend hours waiting for them to get baked or roasted when you can have a delicious dinner in no time!

Tips on Preparing the Best Pan Fried Pork Chop

Before going into detail on how to prepare pan fried pork chops, you should definitely visit the Baked, Fried or Grilled, The Best Quick and Easy Recipes for Pork Chops collection and see if you can find a recipe that is your cup of tea.

Just dredge each side of the pork chops in a mixture of flour, cayenne, salt and black pepper and set aside.

Unlike other pork chop recipes, this one will not only call for canola oil instead of the regular vegetable one, but you will also need butter (the amount being half a cup of canola oil and a tablespoon of butter).

In order for your chops not to curl you should cut 2 slits through the fat on the edges of each chop (around 2 inches apart).

Once the butter has melted and the mixture of oil and butter is hot, place the pork chops into the pan (place 2 or 3 at a time depending on the size of your pan). Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side, then flip and cook until they get golden.

Serve pan-fried pork chops with either mashed potatoes or baked potatoes. If you opt for the latter, serve with sour cream and chopped chives. You can even fry some bacon while at it and give your pork chops an additional crisp and more flavor. Yum!