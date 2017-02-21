Using E-learning As A Source Of Learning In Distance Education

Education is fundamentally a process of development of individual potential. Through education, the potential of the individual will be transformed into competence. Competence reflects the abilities and skills of the individual in performing a task or job. Tasks educator or teacher in this case is to facilitate students as individuals to be able to develop the potential of becoming competent in accordance with its ideals.

Distance Education

According to Dolmen is a form of learning that is done remotely with the help of the media. Meaning of Distance Education is the antithesis of education directly (direct education) or education through face to face. Meanwhile, according to Moore, Distance Education is a method of learning in which the teaching process is separate from the learning process, so that the communication between teachers with the learning must be facilitated with the print media, electronic media or other media.

So, of the two opinions of experts can be inferred that the Distance Education is a study in which the separation between the teaching activities of learning, where the personal communication between teachers in the study using the help of media, such as electronic media, print media, and so forth.

Internet is a computer network Used for Education

But the internet is not necessarily a computer network. Network limited group of computers that are referred to as the local network (Local Area Network). The Internet is a network consisting of thousands or even millions of computers, including the local network, which is connected through channels (satellite, telephone, cable) and its range covers the whole world. This network is not an organization or institution, its free, therefore no governing party and have it.

The invention of internet considered a sizeable discovery, which changed the world of local or regional nature to be global. The world’s sources of information can be accessed by anyone, anywhere via the internet.

Along with the times, use of the Internet for education in world, especially in college continues to grow, led by the Institute of Technology. Internet use in the education sector has been growing rapidly so-called e-learning.

Distance Education in dire need of learning that are accessible anytime, anywhere with no limits of space and time. E-learning is one alternative learning resources in the Distance Education.

The distance as the separator was about to be overcome through distance education by utilizing instructional design and interaction design so that the learning activities are designed to truly be achieved. The theory that developed as a result of efforts to overcome the distance in the event known as the theory of transactional distance. Because the characteristic feature is the separation distance both in terms of physical and non-physical then face to face learning activities can be said to occur in low frequency. Learning content delivered via the media in various types, while its communication / interaction between learners, the teaching staff or done by utilizing the means of communication. Thus the educational program can be followed on from anywhere and at anytime during study media and means of two-way communication is available so that learners, and the tutor can interact to discuss the content of learning.

Three of the five media / technology that could be used in the implementation of distance education have been identified Moore and Kearsley related to information technology and communications. The third media / technology is the radio and television, teleconferencing and computer assisted learning. Two media that are not related to information and communication technology is the print and audio / video tapes.

Up to this point was made to the definition and characteristics of distance education, the side where information and communication technology can play a role, as well as aspects that need diiperhatikan in implementing media / technology. Thus the framework required is enough to cover the role of information and communication technology in the implementation of distance education in Indonesia in an effort to overcome the constraints of time and space to deliver a program of education / learning.

E-learning

Many people use the terms that vary with e-learning, but in principle an e-learning is learning to use electronic services as supporting equipment. E-learning is a learning technology is relatively new. E-learning means learning by using electronic devices assistance services. So in the implementation of e-learning using the services of audio, video or computer device or a combination of all three. In other words, e-learning is learning that its implementation is supported by technological services such as telephone, audio, vidiotape, satellite transmissions or computer.

To simplify the term, the electronic learning shortened to e-learning. This word consists of two parts, namely ‘e’ stands for ‘electronica’ and ‘learning’ which means ‘learning’. So e-learning means learning by using electronic devices assistance services. So in the implementation of e-learning using the services of audio, video or computer device or a combination of all three. In other words, e-learning is learning that its implementation is supported by technological services such as telephone, audio, vidiotape, satellite transmissions or computer.

Many things that encourage e-learning why an option for improving the quality of education, among other amenities rapid growth of information technology, and the development of internet users in the world is growing rapidly. The use of the Internet became a necessity to support the work or everyday tasks. Moreover, with the availability of Internet infrastructure and Internet Connections, and the availability of course management tools. Also a skilled person to operate or use the Internet in increasing numbers

The use of e-learning can not be separated from Internet services. Because learning techniques available on the internet so complete, then this will affect the duty of teachers in the learning process. In the past, the learning process is dominated by the role of the teacher, because it is called the era of teacher. Now, the teaching and learning process, dominated by the role of teachers and books (the era of teacher and book) and in the future teaching and learning process will be dominated by the role of teachers, books and technology (the era of teacher, book and technology). Therefore, we should not ‘stutter’ technology. Many research results indicate that whoever controls the information late, it’s too late precisely the opportunity to advance.