The Unhealthy Side Of Humidity

Females are fierce when they need to be, especially when we feel our loved ones are in trouble. If you and your family were hiking through the woods and a wild animal began to change at your child, you would throw yourself in front of that animal instantly to protect your child no matter what it meant for your physical well-being. While the negative effects of excessive humidity aren’t as instantaneous as the attack of a wild animal, they are just as serious.

Animal attacks aren’t the norm. Most wild animals stay out of way as much as we stay out of theirs, but excessive humidity is a constant in some areas of the world. If you are a person who lives in a climate that boasts high humidity levels you should consider taking steps to relieve your home from the abundance of moisture in the air.

We want your families to be healthy. We want you to be healthy. This is why have an entire section dedicated to health. So, if you would willingly take on a wild animal for your children, why don’t you combat the humidity in your home? Protection from too much moisture is less threatening than jumping in front of a charging animal. In fact, it can be done with one little device, a dehumidifier.

A dehumidifier can balance the moisture levels in your home, saving you and your family from a world of health hurt. After you are done reading about the negative health effects excessive humidity can bring, check out these dehumidifiers reviewed by goodairgeeks.com and invest in your family’s health.

Heat exhaustion, fainting, dehydration, fatigue, muscle cramps, and heat stroke are just a few of the ailments that can be brought upon by heavy humidity.

Heart Attack

A recent study in Greece has found a link between high humidity and the risk of heart attack in elderly folks. Our families aren’t only secluded to our partners and our children. We all have parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, if we are fortunate. These folks, if they are above the age of 75, have a higher risk of heart attack, if the humidity is high.

Allergies

This is where the humidity hits us especially hard. The reason why allergies are such a problem in areas that have high humidity levels is because, with all the moisture in the air, it is thicker. This makes it easier for things like spores and pollen to travel to you and your family.

Don’t Forget Growth

Besides traveling through the air, things like dust mites, mold, and mildew, all grow at a rapid rate when the humidity is high. They thrive in this type of environment, which makes it hard for us to live happily, or healthily.

Mold

When we talk about things growing in our homes due to humidity, we need to pay special attention to mold. Mold can grow fast when the humidity is high and, if you have a mold allergy, this can cause some serious problems for you. Signs of a mold allergy are the same as most other allergic reactions, which include sneezing, wheezing, coughing, itchy eyes, and irritated skin.

Allergies

An extremely sensitive immune system is at the core of allergic reactions when they come in contact with anything that triggers it. In the case of a mold allergy, this occurs when spores make their way into our bodies via our breath. Once inside, our immune system treats them as a threat to our security and begins producing antibodies to fend them off.

Once exposed to this foreign entity, your body remembers it, and can become more sensitive to spore. Every time your body comes in contact with mold it will react by releasing histamine. There are several types of mold that folks tend to be allergic to but developing an allergy to one doesn’t mean you will be allergic to them all.

Asthma

High humidity can have more than a mild effect on the health of your family. If you have a child who suffers from asthma, then odds are you already know what a danger mold proposes to them. When spores from mold enter you through your nose, you react as you would if you were having a hay fever attack.

If they get to your lungs and trigger an asthma attack then it’s possibly the sufferer could not only cough and wheeze, they can actually have a difficult time breathing and feel their chest tighten. If this were to happen, it is very important to seek out medical help.

Conclusion

Besides wreaking havoc on your health, the high humidity can also do damage to your home. Your wallpaper can peel from the condensation and your wood furnishings can warp too. Just think that all these problems could be avoided just by adding a dehumidifier to your home.

When it comes to our health, none of that other stuff matters. So take a look around your house and search for signs of mold growing or condensation gathering from high humidity. Mold isn’t always easy to spot so, if someone in your family is sneezing and coughing a lot, do your research and look around.

Another plan of action is to stabilize the level of humidity in your home. You’ll be amazed at the difference it will make for those suffering from allergies.