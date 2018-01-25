The Ultimate Guide to Makeup & Beauty For Backpacking

If you like to travel with all your essentials, then this article is for you. When I travel, I take everything I need in a single carry on. For many women, this is an impossible feat because there are so many items that go in a lady’s luggage. However, there are certain tips that can help you pack like a backpacker and still look fabulous every time.

The trick is to downsize your travel gear so whether you’re going away for a weekend, or traveling for 6 months, you’ll pack smart so all you’ll need will be in your carry on.

A Guide to Makeup and Beauty Backpacking

I know that you’re wondering how a fabulous woman like me can live out of a backpack and still look glamorous. Well, it is simple. I created a makeup and beauty routine that can fit into a 50L backpack. All my essentials go in the pack so I don’t really need anything else while on the go.

Packing makeup essentials while you travel requires a lot of forethought. You must consider things like multi-functional items, durable packs, smeared makeup and so much more.

Here are some makeup tips for backpacking ladies:

Avoid powdery makeup

Powdery makeup is my number one no-no. Powdered items will break or spill at some point. From my experience, eyeshadows, cream blushes etc. will eventually break, so I always avoid these types of products when possible.

Travel with palettes

If you can’t do without powdery makeup, try putting them all together in a single palette. Get some empty magnetic palettes like the ones sold on Amazon and simply reorganize your items. This way, the hard structure of the palette will keep your makeup safe and mess-free.

Don’t travel with makeup that can be ruined by heat

If your makeup has the tendency to explode during a flight then you shouldn’t travel with it. Only pack items that will not be affected by extreme heat or cold. If you must, then repack the makeup into something safe that can withstand these temperatures.

Organize your makeup in miniature packs

Organizing your makeup into small travel size containers is a great way to ensure that you take everything that you need without the bulk. You can put your face cream in a small tub; squeeze some conditioner or moisturizer into a tube. Carry miniature sized makeup or samples whenever possible.

Take a compact mirror

You never know where you’ll find yourself. On a lonely trek or in a hostel without a mirror. Always travel with a compact mirror just in case. It’s a great way to do a quick touch up without having to go to the ladies room.

Choose multi-use makeup items

Whether it’s an eyeliner with an eyebrow brush at one end or a body cream that can double as a sunscreen, there are so many multi-use items that will make your packing more compact. Get creative and buy makeup that can double up for other uses.

Makeup For Backpacking – Product Recommendations

I have used many products over the years and have discovered the best travel essentials. For the best travel makeup, check out the below:

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 – This is a tinted moisturizer that can also be used as a foundation. It is lightweight and lets your skin breathe.

Tarte Cheek Stain – I love this product because it’s a long lasting cream blusher. It comes in a travel-sized container that won’t break in your bag!

Mac Pro Longwear Lipcolour – If you want a lip product that won’t smudge, then this is my number one recommendation. Whether you go on a hike, swimming, or even skydiving, this lip color will last for up to 24 hours.

Wander Beauty On the Go Bronzer and Illuminator – Pack your contour cream instead of a power bronzer.This contour stick will not spill and is easy to apply, which will also keep your makeup bag clean.

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner – The Tattoo liquid liner stays on like a real tattoo. You may need to use some olive oil to get it off because it’s smudge-free.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz – Anastasia is an awesome brow product and perfect for traveling. It’s a long-lasting formula that will not wipe off.

MAC Zoom Fast Lash – Perfect for all-day-wear and will give you beautiful doe-eyes. It also comes in a small travel-size version which is great for makeup backpacking.

Revlon Creme Eyeshadow -This is a cream eyeshadow that will not break or spill into your bag. It’s tough and can withstand anything you throw at it.

Haircare While Traveling

Travelling with hair that gets frizzy or easily tangled can be problematic. Take your shampoo and conditioner and don’t depend on the hotel’s free bottle.

You might get some build up in your hair after some time. Wash it away and keep your hair from getting damaged by using a small amount of clarifying rinse or shampoo. I also recommend a bottle of Apple Cider Vinegar to mix with water and rinse your hair.

Other things to bring with you are a small travel-sized bristle brush to untangle your hair, a travel-size hair straightener, a pair of small foldable scissors for your split ends, bangs, etc.

Coconut or olive oil is also an essential item that will help keep your hair moisturized.

Skincare While Traveling

You need to keep your skin nourished and protected when traveling. Don’t skimp on moisturizer and avoid coconut oil even though it’s good for your hair.

Depending on the climate, you should choose a moisturizer that will suit the weather. Normally when the climate is cold or dry, a heavier moisturizer will do and vice versa.

Don’t forget your sunscreen. You can moisturize all you want, but if you don’t protect your skin from the sun it will all be for nothing. Drinking a lot of water is a natural way to keep your skin supple.

Travel can also take a toll on your hands and feet, so pack a small tub of hand cream or salve. A small nail care kit like a nail file, cuticle clippers, and nail buffer may come in handy.

Be prepared for the unexpected. But remember to think ‘small’, ‘tiny’ and ‘miniature’ as you put together these essentials.