Travelling Solo: American Top 5 for Women

Travelling to America is a dream for many, but finding someone to travel with can sometimes be difficult. This is why travelling solo is becoming increasingly popular.

Are You Prepared to Travel Alone?

It was recently discovered that one of the top trends of 2017 was solo travel, with at least half of people opting to travel alone.

If you’re a woman however, solo travel can sometimes seem a little daunting. But there are a host of cities across the Americas that are perfectly safe. If you do opt to tour with other solo travellers, this could take some of the worry away.

But if you want to do it entirely alone, here are five of the best cities for solo female travellers to add to your list.

San Francisco, California

Super easy to navigate and super safe too, what’s not to love about San Francisco? With so much to explore, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz, alongside cable car rides and the famous Union Square, this is one to tick off.

Portland, Oregon

If you like outdoor activities and cultural events, Portland is the place for you. A great place for solo female travellers, the city is super friendly and filled with quirky stores, coffee shops and adventurous hiking trails at Forest Park.

Seattle, Washington

All the urban wonder you could want, surrounded by untouched natural American beauty. This is one of the safest of all the safe places, and offers hip culture alongside deep history. Explore the historical walking tour, wander through the Olympic Sculpture Park and finish off with unique boutiques and cafes.

Denver, Colorado

Not only is it safe and easy to navigate, but it’s budget friendly too. In other words, Denver is a holiday triple threat. Explore the luxurious suburbs and sample the area’s famous foods, before throwing caution to the wind and letting your intuition be your guide.

Nashville, Tennessee

You don’t have to love country music to be wowed by the country mecca of the world. Explore the rich musical heritage, before visiting the famous food and cocktail scenes. To top it off, Nashville offers amazing nightlife for the solo traveller, meaning you’re covered 24/7.

