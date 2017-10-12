Top Tools You’ll Need for Common Home Improvements

When it comes to home improvements, there’s plenty of tasks you can do yourself, provided you have the right tools and know-how. These days, you can find everything you need to know about common home improvements, including step-by-step videos. So, if you’re looking to save money and learn something new, all you need is the right tools.

Here, you’ll discover the main tools you’re likely to need in order to make home improvements.

A well-stocked toolbox

The most basic thing you’re going to need is a well-stocked toolbox. This will provide you with the right tools to carry out a wide range of tasks around the house. The majority of toolboxes come with numerous compartments to fit a wide range of different tools in.

You’ll want to fill it with several size wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, screws, nuts, bolts and a hammer. Do a little research and you’ll even find guides on how to create the perfect toolbox. You can even include more unusual items such as nail files and a flashlight. You’ll be surprised just how useful your toolbox will prove to be over the years!

A power generator

Now, this is something you’ve probably never even thought of. However, a portable generator can be an extremely useful thing to have in the home. It can provide back-up power in the event of a power cut or help you to power tools outdoors or in outbuildings.

As an added bonus, portable generators can also be taken on camping trips, making them ideal for those who love to get outdoors but who miss the convenience of power.

A level

Levels help you to ensure work carried out around the home is even. Have you ever struggled to hang a picture and see whether it’s level? Or maybe you’ve tried to cut or sand down a piece of furniture but you’ve struggled to ensure it’s even? A level tool can help to take all of the guesswork out of it. You can use it for a wide variety of DIY tasks and they’re pretty inexpensive to buy too.

A selection of knives

No, we’re not talking kitchen knives here. There’s a range of DIY knives you’ll want to invest in.

Utility knives for example, can be used to trim carpets, install vinyl flooring, score drywall and even open boxes. They have numerous purposes and can prove extremely useful. Once you’ve invested in one, you’ll be surprised that you lasted so long without this awesome tool.

Putty knives can also be great to have lying around; especially if you have children! They’re especially good at scraping off paint and glue. You can also use them to spread paste and putty (hence the name).

Overall, there’s a lot of tools you might need to carry out home improvement tasks. However, the above are some of the main ones you’ll want to invest in. Having the right tools makes a massive difference and definitely makes home improvements easier to carry out.