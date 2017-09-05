Top tips to make your bed ten times more comfortable

After a hard day of work, nothing looks more promising and inviting than your bed. However, the experience can differ substantially. No matter what kind of bed and mattress you have, you will find that applying these suggestions to your situation will result in having a far superior resting experience. If you’re after the top notch comfort solutions, be sure to check out the best-rated memory foam mattress topper, and then check out these useful tips.

Getting a big hug from your mattress

In regards to feeling comfy on your bed, it is believed that having a feather-and-down topper will help tremendously. Having a bed made of natural fibers can work wonders especially if the room temperature is lower than it should be. You don’t have to choose between feeling extremely comfy in bed and having the room temperature set to your preferred value. If you’re the kind of person that sleeps on their stomach, you should check out down that has feather core.

Learning to share with your bed partner

Sometimes, you and your bed partner might have different opinions on what is “comfy.” One might like a higher temperature while another might enjoy it being a little bit colder. There is a solution for this even though that sounds impossible. The trick is to get an electric blanket that has a dual heater function. With one of these, you can set one of the sides on to heat up slightly before getting in bed. So about 10 minutes before you hop in, one side should already feel warmer than the other, which is reserved for the person with chillier preferences.

The secret of not overheating

Especially if you’re going to use an electric blanket, it’s important to know how to avoid overheating. The solution is quite simple, as the only thing you need to do is be careful at the way you dress your bed. While others might concern themselves with the kind of blankets or pillows they use, the secret is in the sheets themselves. If you are using a “skinny” material for your sheet which also preserves cold temperatures, you will find it extremely hard to overheat.

Choosing the best material

As far as the mattress goes, choosing the right material is entirely based on the person that’s going to sleep on the bed. If you’re the kind of person that has sore muscles a lot of the time or just feels achy due to work or other activities, you might need to invest in a mattress made of something that caters to your needs, such as latex or foam. If you want more “give,” go for a memory foam unit that lets you “fall in.” If you need more firm support, consider a latex mattress which would be able to get you through the night without ruining your sleep, as is the case usually when moving a lot in your sleep.

There is no such thing as a real, perfect sleep, but you can get pretty close to it with these quick suggestions. The same bed won’t be as good for everyone, so it’s important not to approach getting a bed with a “standard” mentality.