Top tips on getting the best deal for your holiday

There’s no denying that booking a holiday can be an expensive business. The average Irish family spends up to €2,000 a year on their holidays according to the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

That’s a significant sum regardless of your earnings, and it shows the importance of getting a good deal. But, you don’t have to settle for spending lots – there are plenty of ways to get a better deal and leave yourself a few more Euros in your account for spending money when you reach your destination.

Take these top tips on board to cut the cost of your next getaway…

Pick a few locations

Deciding where you want to go is important, but it really helps if you can be flexible. It’s best to decide on the type of holiday – whether you crave some time on the beach or want to explore a city – rather than fixate on a particular city or location. That way, you can look at the relative cost of a few locations within your budget and weigh up which offers the best value for money. Be prepared to try a new country too. There are all sorts of factors that make up the price of a holiday – and the stars may have aligned to make one country better value for money in relation to another.

Be flexible on dates

It also pays to be flexible on dates if you can. Some days of the week are more popular to travel on and, by avoiding these, you might well be able to find a flight or hotel at a cheaper rate. A piece in The Irish Times noted that flights on a Tuesday cost about 35 per cent less than Friday flights, while returning on a Sunday is said to be 45 per cent more expensive than flights that bring you home on Tuesdays. It also noted that most business travellers head out on a Monday, so it might be best to avoid this date. These are only rough rules of thumb though – play around with a few dates and even the times of your flight to get the best deal possible. If you’re prepared to get up early you might be rewarded with a good deal.

Choose your hotel wisely

Beware of thinking that the cheapest price is the ‘best deal’. One way in which it might not be the case is when it comes to your choice of hotel. If your accommodation is far away from the place you wish to visit, then you could easily spend lots of money on transport once you’re out there, wiping away any savings you may have made. Instead, do a little research about your chosen destination so that you can understand where you need to be and the cost of getting around.

Use comparison sites and specialists to help you



Shopping for a holiday has been made much simpler by the advent of price comparison sites, and specialists in travel can cater for everything you need when looking for a holiday bargain. Sites such as Travel Republic can help you sort through the offers and deals available, making it easy to see what the best option is. So, be sure to pay them a visit rather than ‘going it alone’ – you might just find you score the best deal available having browsed from a wide range of destinations and prices first.