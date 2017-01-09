Top Tips for Finding Love Through a Dating Chat Room

Using a dating chat room is now one of the most popular ways of looking for love online, but how do you get the most out of a dating chat room?

These days many aspects of our day to day lives are conducted online – from banking and shopping, to booking holidays and keeping in touch with family on the other side of the world. Looking for love is no different, with an estimated one in five relationships now beginning online and more than seven million people in the United Kingdom registered with an online dating site. According to Forbes, online dating is no longer the preserve of young singletons but is actually increasing in every age bracket, with more people recognising the power of dating sites. Dating chat rooms are already one of the most popular ways of getting in touch with fellow singles (and perhaps not-so-singles) who are also on the lookout for love.

But how do you get the most from your time in a dating chat room? Here are a few handy pointers to ensure you’re putting your best face forward and boosting your chances of finding your perfect partner.

What’s in a Name?

Well, quite a lot actually. When you first sign up you’ll need to pick a username, and you should think of this as your introduction to potential matches. Picking a username can be a delicate business – choosing something a little risqué can be a fun ice-breaker, but it’s wise to steer clear of anything which could be seen as offensive or inappropriate. Most people choose to play it safe by picking something descriptive or plumping for their birth year and vague location, providing just enough background to pique some interest from fellow chatters. Above all, remember not to use your real name – people will always be tempted to look for more information about you online, and it’s also a question of safety.

Be Cautious Without Being Cagey

Treat the online world of dating with as much caution as you would the real world. Unless you’re of a particularly trusting nature, you wouldn’t immediately think that the guy seriously hitting on you at the bar had the best intentions, so enter each chat room conversation with your guard up. Of course there are people out there who genuinely want to make a connection and get to know you, but there will also be a few who just want something from you – be that money or sex. Only ever give away as much personal information as you feel safe and comfortable with, and never reveal your real name, address or place of work to someone you’re chatting with online. Give them just enough to work out whether they’re the real deal or a time-waster, and if you don’t like the turn of the conversation then simply back out and move on.

Be Yourself

The internet is a great place for reinventing yourself or being anonymous, but people can still tell when you’re being genuine and when you’re putting on a show. Being yourself doesn’t mean you necessarily have to wear your heart on your sleeve, and it certainly doesn’t mean telling everyone you talk to your life story. We all like a bit of mystery when chatting with potential partners, and the world of online dating is no different – share snippets about yourself, your interests and preferences, but make sure you keep some things back. If you do decide there’s a spark with someone you’re talking to and you decide you’d like to hook up offline, you don’t want to have run out of conversation before that all important first date. Let your personality come through in the conversation you have online and don’t try to be someone you’re not – the truth will out in the end.

Don’t be too Snap Happy

Sharing a few photos on request can be perfectly harmless, but know where to draw the line. Once images are out there on the big wide web they are very difficult if not impossible to get back, so only ever share pictures you’re happy for the rest of the world to see. It’s only natural that people want to know what you look like, and that you’ll want to get a clearer picture of the person you’re speaking to – most people will know something of the disappointment which comes with meeting a date for the first time in real life and discovering they look nothing like their online profile picture. Don’t be tempted to show off photos of a younger, slimmer you from your university days, because you’re only setting yourself up for a fall. Instead try and make sure that the photos you share – and the ones you ask to see – are taken from across a period of time, as this will help you and the person you’re chatting with to build up a clearer overall image of one another.

Treat This as the Start

Always remember that using an online dating chat room is just the beginning, a way of getting to know people and find potential partners without the time, expense and possible heartache which comes with dating in the ‘real world’. Dating chat rooms can take the pressure out of those slightly awkward first conversations and certainly give you more space to decide whether you’re feeling that certain spark with the person you’re chatting to. While sidling out of a date in real life can be difficult and embarrassing, if you don’t immediately feel the click with the person you’re talking to online then it’s a very simple case of wrapping up the conversation and moving on to someone else. If you do feel there’s something special there, then there’s always the opportunity to meet up face to face. Always put your own safety first, though, and make sure that you tell a friend or family member who you’re meeting, when and where, if you do decide a date is on the cards.

In many ways the internet has simplified finding love, and signing up to a dating chat room can be the fastest and most enjoyable way of finding like-minded matches. Make sure you’re entering the world of online dating chat with your eyes wide open and get the most out of the experience, because with more and more relationships beginning online, this is perhaps the most direct route to finding your perfect partner.