Top Tips for a Better Night’s Sleep

We all know how important sleep is; not only to allow us to rest, but to make sure we can function properly on a day-to-day basis. Sleep can affect our mood and concentration as well as having an effect on our health; it’s been linked in the past to health problems including heart disease and strokes. Getting a good night’s sleep is just as important to our wellbeing as eating healthily, so what are your sleeping habits like?

In 2013, a survey was carried out on around 5000 adults in the UK to reveal our sleeping habits and to uncover what factors impact our sleep quality. A third of those surveyed only slept for 5-6 hours a night, with around 22% claiming that they sleep poorly most nights.

With that in mind, it’s clear that we’re not sleeping as well as we could be. But what are the reasons for not sleeping through the night properly?

Reasons for sleeping poorly

The average Briton goes to bed at 11:15pm and gets around 6 and a half hours of sleep a night. Much of the British public adopt what is known as poor sleep hygiene; we watch television until late at night, or sit in bed checking our emails or scrolling through social media. This can contribute to poor sleep due to the blue light emitted from your electronic devices; this blue light affects our ability to create melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

There could also be more personal reasons why you aren’t getting a good night’s sleep. Women tend to sleep worse than men; this could be down to pregnancy or caring for young children. Likewise, those who earn a lower amount of money also struggle to get the right amount of sleep; mostly likely due to stress. The older generation may suffer from health problems that get in the way of falling asleep successfully. Partner disturbance is also a big reason for people not sleeping as well as they should.

How to get a better night’s sleep

Having a proper routine when it comes to bedtime is a huge factor in being able to sleep well. Giving yourself time to wind down without electronic devices or doing anything stressful is important, as is going to bed at a similar time each night. It has also been found that exercising more regularly can help you to sleep better.

One of the most important factors in having a better night’s sleep is to make sure you have a comfortable bed. 1 in 10 of us are bothered by an uncomfortable bed; but this is something you can change! Investing in a quality bed with all the right components, such as a Sealy mattress, can result in a higher quality of sleep. Designed with a zonal support system to align your spine and reduce aches and pains, a good mattress can create the perfect sleep environment.

Using advanced technology and innovative concepts, modern mattresses are adaptive to your body and use a spring system that provides even weight distribution as you sleep.

So, if you’re experiencing poor sleep every night, consider changing your habits and looking out for a quality mattress to help you on your way.