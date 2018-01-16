Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Do Yoga

Yoga is not just a meditative practice; it is a mix of psychotherapy for the brain and body fitness. A good thing about yoga is that the practice is easy to modify and adjust to the needs of a person. Yoga positions combined with deep breathing help to find a harmonious state of a body, soul, and mind.

Apart from being just a healthy exercising, yoga brings a lot of benefits for both physical and emotional state of a person. Having found your most suited type of yoga and having read a yogi surprise review, this practice will become an effective tool for the prevention and treatment of many dangerous diseases.

Yoga can be practiced at all ages. Some positions may have contraindications, which a good master will certainly know how to point out, but the proven benefits of this ancient discipline certainly surpass any doubt. Let’s discuss the main benefits of yoga in more detail.

Yoga Benefits

Everyone thinks about doing yoga at least once in life. Someone wants to become more flexible; some people are looking for relaxation, while others want to develop spiritually. So, what practically yoga does?

Increases our energy level. Morning practice of yoga increases oxygen consumption and stimulates blood circulation.

Strengthens your metabolism, which means you can eat more delicious and healthy food!

Its regular practice helps to quickly fall asleep and sleep well. Yoga includes the performance of particular relaxation exercises that can allow the body to approach with greater serenity at rest. Your teacher will surely know how to suggest the best practice in case of insomnia. Even thinking about practicing yoga in the heart of the night to get back into sleep more quickly is considered by many to be an effective method. Scientific studies have also found that 20 minutes of yoga a day can help those who have survived serious diseases fall asleep faster.

Strengthens the joints, protecting them from the destructive effect of osteoporosis and aging.

Strengthens the spine, which leads to better posture, getting rid of back pain, and preventing serious spinal injuries.

Improves the functioning of the immune system, reducing stress hormones level that are detrimental to it.

Reduces anxiety due to the practice of deep breathing.

Teaches us to listen both our body and soul. We often complain that we do not have time for ourselves. Yoga gives us the opportunity to find such a time and spend it with profit. Everyone needs time for solitude and contemplation. With yoga, you have a chance to listen to and hear even the deepest thoughts rising in your head.

Makes us more active. Of course, it may at first seem that there is no time for practice. Of course, you will need to find time for yoga classes. But then it becomes obvious that the exercising gives you more time, making us more relaxed and focused – therefore more productive.

Obviously, yoga has a lot of benefits. No surprise that having tried it just once, a person becomes a true fan of this practice transforming this exercising into everyday ritual.