Top Online Experiences in 2017

These days, many of us are seeking out the best visual content in interactive websites that we can get our hands on – and which reflect our chosen area of interest.

The best sites are those which are the most engaging; the ones that draw you in with creativity in one form or another. This may be through clever or realistic games, through sheer word power, through stunning visual imagery whether via photography or videos – or other interactive elements. The overall goal is to create an imaginative personal experience to inform, entertain or otherwise engage you, the user.

Finding the best of these can be a bit of a minefield for those of us with limited browsing time, so here are a few we’ve found in the spirit of doing the hard work for you – in a few different areas of interactive web experience:

Interactive Fiction

Interactive fiction – or “IF” – has been around in one form or another for a long time; over 30 years in fact. But of course the web really ushered in its arrival and opened it out to a worldwide audience.

Interactive fiction sees users using commands to influence an environment and/or to control characters in a work of fiction of some form whether via interactive literary narratives or narrations.

So, for example, in a web poll from 2015, Photopia was voted best all-time interactive fiction site. This is a story first conceived in 1998, which has won numerous awards for its content. It allows users to create content but not to change the ultimate conclusion of the story – one which tells the tale of a girl killed in a tragic car accident. What is clever about Photopia is that it evokes different emotional responses from readers – who then respond accordingly with their own narratives.

Keep an eye on the Interactive Fiction Forum for details of the latest IF releases and news for 2017. Alternatively, let out that author lurking inside you and write your own fiction stories on fanfiction.net.

Bingo

Have you ever stopped to think why bingo has positively exploded in the smartphone era? In short, it’s because it’s fun and easy to play – and some of the best interactive sites really make the experience both engaging and realistic.

Playing bingo games online can feel close to playing for real with sites like Sun Bingo that go the extra mile in recreating a bingo hall atmosphere with sound effects and traditional calls – “two fat ladies, 88” – and so on. Sun Bingo has made sure it offers a great community atmosphere with chat hosts who are always up for some banter and regular chat games.

Playing bingo is a great way to pass the time for those of us who need a break now and again – and who just want to concentrate on something which is entertaining but not overly complex or onerous to play.

Free Games

Of course, if you have a smartphone (and who doesn’t!?) the chances are that you’ve already tried a free game or two here and there. The online world is positively awash with free games – and some of them are great. It’s all a matter of finding what works for you – and just how much you want to concentrate on them.



The techradar site is a great tool for keeping abreast of the latest free game releases – and for reviewing them.

Fun Apps

In much the same way that there are endless free games for your smartphone, there are also endless apps. The kids go mad for the latest apps, but for the adult females amongst us leading busy lives, it can all feel a little tiresome. But the danger here is that you initially miss out on an app that you later find you really couldn’t live without – but you’ve missed a couple of years’ worth of useful usage.

Take a look at some of the most useful smartphone apps ever invented, for example, and you’re pretty sure to find something you didn’t previously know existed, but which you “now” can’t live without. Take the 5k run app, for example, for those of us wanting to get – or stay – in shape. This is an app designed for beginners in running, who are building up to a 5k (3.1 mile) run. It helps you to train three times a week for half an hour each time for eight weeks in total, and includes a gradual build-up program with power-walking breaks and easier running at first. It also includes a great bonus and reward system to keep you motivated.

There are lots of great interactive online experiences and apps out there – so decide what you want to achieve, then look for it and the chances are someone will already have invented it.