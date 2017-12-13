Top Homemade Face Packs to Remove Sun Tan – Natural Remedies

A beach holiday is exciting for a number of reasons except that it leaves behind memories in the form of tan marks on your body. We always have experienced it sometime or the other. These marks take a lot of time to go and in our impatience, we end up reaching out to quick-fix solutions. We are indeed obsessed with our skin and we hate to see it all the worse for wear. So, how to remove tan from face, neck, arms, and legs? Is there a solution to this? Certainly! Home remedies are the best solutions to get a radiant blemish-free skin!

Instead of depending on bleaches and chemical filled creams, we could get help from our kitchen shelf, easy to procure, and with zero side-effects, it does thousands of good things to your skin and you shouldn’t think twice before applying them. So if your face still bears the signs of a holiday at the beach, it is time you took stock of things and found an easy yet effective solution.

What Kind of Damage does the Sun have on your Skin?

The ultraviolet rays of the sun make your skin dull dry and patchy. The exposed area of the skin is more affected and we are conscious of wearing shorts or sleeveless tees. Besides your complexion turning slightly dark, the skin bears the brunt of the hot and relentless sun. The other effects of the sun on your skin are as follows.

It accelerates the aging process of the skin.

It causes sunburn.

It causes freckles or brown spots.

Too much exposure can cause skin cancer.

It causes pimples.

Natural Home Remedies for Sun Tanning

How to remove tan? Well, the sight of dull damaged skin can freak us making us reach drastic measures like bleaching, so if you want to remove your tan, give home remedies a try and you will be surprised at the positive changes it brings about on your skin.

Lemon Juice

Lemon is great for removing sun tan marks from your skin due to its natural bleaching properties.

You can simply apply some fresh lemon juice diluted with a little bit of water, as sometimes lemon juice on the affected skin area and allow it to dry before washing the area with water.

Masoor(lentil) Yogurt and Dried Orange Peel Pack

This pack not only removes sun tan but also rejuvenates your complexion. It also helps to remove the blemishes on your skin, as it is an exfoliating pack and sloughs off the dead skin effectively reducing the tanning to a great extent.

Soak one tablespoon of lentil in water and let it remain soaked overnight. Mix it in a blender keep aside. Dry orange peels out in the sun, and when it is a dry grind it to a fine powder. Blend the two together, with yogurt, make a thick paste, and apply on your face. Let it dry and wash off with water.

Lemon Juice, Cucumber, And Rose Water– This pack has potent bleaching properties, it helps to soothe the skin and imparts a healthy glow. The antioxidant properties of the pack neutralize the effect of free radicals on the skin, thus the effect is lightened and brightened skin.

Take 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon cucumber extract and1 tablespoon rose water. Mix all the ingredients. Apply this pack to the tanned areas generously. Rinse off 10-12 minutes.

Papaya and Honey Pack– Papaya contains some powerful enzymes which exfoliate, cleans, lightens and whitens the skin. When it is mixed with honey which is a natural moisturizer makes for a great pack for sun tan removal.

Take 1/2 cup ripe papaya and 1 tablespoon honey. Mash the papaya and add honey to it. Blend well and apply the pack generously on your face. Leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with cold or lukewarm water for best results. Do this twice or thrice a week.

Sandalwood Pack- This anti-inflammatory pack has been used from times immemorial to lighten the skin. It soothes the skin and has healing properties. You can use the pack every alternate pack, till the marks disappear.

Take 1-2 tablespoons sandalwood powder, water or rose water. Add enough water to the sandalwood powder to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to the tanned areas. Let it dry and then rinse with water.

Oats and Buttermilk Pack– Oats is a great exfoliating pack which helps in getting rid of dead skin cells. Buttermilk moisturizes effectively, giving your face a soft and supple look. This pack works great when you want to prevent tans.

Take a tablespoon of oats with 2 tablespoons of buttermilk. Blend the two thoroughly to get a thick paste. Apply the mixture evenly to your face. Leave this paste on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Multani Mitti and White Gourd Pack– This is another great mixture which removes sun tan effectively. It lightens your skin tone; the tan disappears quickly if you apply the pack with diligence and patience.

You can also prepare a paste of white gourd and Multani mitti and apply the mixture to the tanned parts. Then rinse it with cold water. Slice the white gourd and take out its pulp. Now add two spoons of multi Mitti powder in it. Blend them well and apply the paste to your tanned face, forehead, hands & neck. Let it dry and wash off with water.

These packs can be easily concocted, and the fact that the ingredients are easily available is what works for us the most. Remember patience is the key, it takes time to remove the tan, but if you are consistent with your beauty regime you will surely get results. These are far more effective than those chemically laden creams available in your nearby supermarket. Packaged well, looks enticing but offers little else. So, why should you rely on something like this when you have inexpensive options to have your skin glowing in no time? Go ahead and try these time-tested remedies and let us know whether they helped you to get rid of that stubborn tan!