Top Five Drives for Affordable Luxury in 2017

Life sometimes seems to be full of compromises and trade offs. Something healthy for lunch or something that tastes good? The latest smartphone with all the toys or a basic one for a quarter of the money?

When it comes to choosing a car, there are even more factors to consider. We would all like to drive around in something classy and comfortable, but at the same time, it has to be within our budget. Yet the car market is one where there are some amazing bargains to be had if you know where to looks. Here are five examples of luxury cars that won’t cost you a fortune. Maybe sometimes it is possible to have your cake and eat it.

Audi A4

Audi is the premium manufacturer of choice for those who want the best of luxurious German engineering without having to pay Mercedes and BMW prices. As part of the Volkswagen group, you know you are getting excellent reliability and build quality, and the comfort and amenities in the cabin are second to none. Even the base models come with full leather upholstery Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Range Rover Sport

The original, and many say the best, luxury SUV, you will feel like a million dollars behind the wheel. The Range Rover’s reputation is well known, but you might be surprised to see it listed under “affordable,” given that prices start at around $65,000. The point is that you can get some incredible Range Rover Sport leasing deals that will allow you to get behind in the driver’s seat for a monthly cost that is a fraction of what you would be paying on a finance deal.

Jaguar XE

Sticking with the British theme, the Jaguar XE exudes class and style, and the moment you settle in behind the leather clad steering wheel and see that iconic Jaguar emblem in front of you, you will feel like you are a cut above everything else on the road. Push button start, climate control and Bluetooth are all standard, and there is no end of extra toys you can opt for, including the space-age head up display. With prices starting at $35,000, it seems rude not to.

Lexus CT 200h

If you want a car that really ticks all the boxes, you need something that is luxurious, affordable and environmentally responsible. Enter the Lexus CT 200h. This hybrid hatch is far more than just a Prius in a cocktail dress, containing all the luxury amenities you would expect from the brand, while delivering a rewarding driving experience and fabulous fuel economy.

Volvo S60

Over recent years, Volvo has shrugged off its reliable but staid image, and this year’s S60 features Mercedes-level luxury with amazing cutting edge features. The manufacturer is using smart technology such as automatic braking and collision avoidance to build on its long-standing reputation for safety. All of this is wrapped up in a car with all the creature comforts you could wish for.