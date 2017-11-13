Top 5 Books 2017 That Turn Your World over

People usually tend to move in a single direction unless they are prompted by the others to move in a different one. Some people, however, don’t want their lives to be lived in a straight line and are always looking forward to changing, improving or crushing it. It is perhaps one of the reasons why people like these choose to read books. A book is a great external force which can completely knock the life of an individual from a straight line and change everything which they may be. The five books which have been mentioned in this article may perhaps do the same to people that decide to read them.

Rich Dad Poor Dad By Robert Kiyosaki

It’s difficult to say what exactly the title Rich Dad Poor Dad is because it can be defined differently by every person. However, the fact of life has been defined clearly in this book and gives an understanding of how the poor struggle for their money and the rich make their money struggle for them. The book can captivate your mindset with several stories and examples to keep you engrossed. This book has a simple objective and it is to teach you from stopping to say “it can’t be done” and ask “how can it be done?” This book could possibly lead you to set out on investment spree and set you up for retirement by the time you are 30.

The Total Money Makeover By Dave Ramsey

The total Money makeover can help you to take a look at your personal finances with the seriousness it deserves, creates a passion in you to pay off debt and begin to lead a life in a frugal manner to save even more money. Budgeting your finances will not look like a hassle and you will begin to believe you are finally in control of spending and not the other way around.

The 4 Hour Workweek By Timothy Ferriss

This is not a book but it has the potential of teaching you that life is yours for the taking if you intend to do so. It gives you a clear indication that you are not required to attend and you are 62 before you begin to enjoy the fruits of your labour or have $1 million in your bank account to lead the kind of life millionaires always talk about. This is a part productivity handbook, which is inspirational, which also gives you some lessons in entrepreneurship. The book will give you an entirely new overview of life making you pursue your new findings with your heart.

The Lean startup By Eric Ries

The lean startup is a book about establishing a business that matters and not one just for making some money. This is a time where the lean methodology is transforming the startup industry and will give you an insight into how you should be building something not just for yourself but also something that will be liked by everyone.

The One Thing By Gary Keller

The one thing is a book that is easy to read and can help you to focus on the main things in all areas of your life. The primary focus of the book is the question about what is the single thing you can do which will make everything else seem easier or unnecessary? It can change the way you think and put you on the path to a better future if you consider the suggestions carefully.

If you are ready to escape from the rigours of life and give books an opportunity to change who you are we strongly suggest you begin with the five books listed in this discussion.