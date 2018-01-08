Top 5 Additions To Your Garden You Should Consider

If you’re looking to spruce up your garden in preparation for summer, look no further. Below you can find numerous ways you can revitalise the space without breaking the bank, or without turning your garden upside down to do so. From using potted plants to create a greater focus, to constructing a brand-new patio perfect for hosting late night summer garden parties and family gatherings, find out the top five additions to your garden you definitely don’t want to miss below.

Teak Garden Furniture

As mentioned previously, teak garden future is the perfect addition to your garden. Not only is teak garden furniture as a whole a great way to add sophistication to your garden but with additional seating, you can host the best summer garden parties, family events and BBQ – just don’t forget to invite us! Moreover, teak garden furniture is designed to withstand the wet UK weather, and so you can be sure that your bespoke teak garden furniture will last a lifetime.

Plant Pots

Now, you probably already have some plant pots in your garden, but there are several available to buy today that are beyond average-looking. These days you can buy plant pots that are two or even three tiers tall, adding a discreetly modern touch to your outdoor space. You can plant all kinds of foliage in these including Lavender, Snapdragon and Cleome, to add vibrancy on even the most overcast days – which we can expect a lot of in the U.K!

A Patio

Even though installing your own patio is a rather large (and expensive) addition to your garden, you should still consider it, even if it is a project you know will only be possible in a few years’ time. Whilst hiring a professional team of tradesmen to construct your brand-new patio can be expensive, doing the job yourself is significantly less so! Or, if you can’t do the handy work yourself, why not ask an experienced friend or relative to help you? It’s a fantastic way to spend a little extra time with the people you love the most, and you’ll get to clink a glass of champagne at the end sitting on your new patio. What more could you want?

Water Features

A great addition to your garden this year is a water feature – or multiple if you are feeling extra adventurous. For years we have been able to buy fancy water features, but only recently has the trend really taken off. And yes – a birdbath counts! If you don’t want to listen to the relaxing sound of trickling water, adding a birdbath to your garden could be the perfect alternative. Not only will this encourage the birds to keep the soil aerated, but more insects will be attracted to your private garden cove, which is both beautiful to see and hear.

Fairy Lights

What’s a garden without a string of fairy lights hanging from fence to fence? Fairy lights really can turn around the look and feel of any garden – including yours. Your fairy lights don’t have to be the classic bright white L.E.D fairy lights either. For a more traditional take on the trend of having fairy lights in your garden, why not make your own chandelier using grapevine balls? These easy-to-make rustic chandeliers are perfect to hang from your brand new patio, or trees. So, make your garden shine bright this summer!

There are numerous ways you can spice up your garden with ease in preparation for summer. Alongside your flower pots, water features are a great way to attract birds and wildlife and makes garden spaces look far bigger than they really are. From dainty fairy lights to long-lasting teak garden furniture, how do you plan to get your garden ready for the lovely summer weather?