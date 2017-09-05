Time-Saving Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows, Mac and Google

Efficient time management is a crucial element for success in both professional and personal life. Chances are, the most productive and successful women you know are full of helpful, creative time-saving strategies that allow them to get more done with less time. Understanding and utilizing techniques such as these can allow you to be more productive throughout the day, and failing to take advantage of proper time management could cause you to fall behind.
In today’s fast-paced, digital world, strategies like these are crucial and basic elements to efficient time management. Simple shortcuts on your keyboard can help you be productive at work, and they can be helpful tools to make the most of your personal time. This article is designed to explain a few of the most helpful shortcuts for the most important systems, programs and applications of professional and personal life.
Basic Windows Shortcuts
- Shift + Delete: Bypass the Recycle Bin and fully delete a file/program
- Ctrl + Shift + N: Create a new file
- Windows Key + D: Minimize all windows
- Alt + F4: Close current window
- Windows Key + F1: Get help
Basic Mac Shortcuts
- Command + W: Close a window
- Command + Shift + ?: Get help
- Command + Shift + 3: Take a screenshot
- Command + Shift + T: Reopen last closed window
- Command + Tab: Toggle between programs
- Command + Space: Search computer with Spotlight
Microsoft Office Programs on PC
- Ctrl + S: Save current file
- Ctrl + O: Open a file
- Ctrl + C: Copy
- Ctrl + V: Paste
- Ctrl + A: Select all
Microsoft Office Programs on Mac
- Command + S: Save current file
- Command + S: Open a file
- Command + C: Copy
- Command + V: Paste
- Command + A: Select all
Microsoft Word on PC
- F7: Spellcheck
- F4: Repeat most recent action
- Shift + F3: Capitalization
- Ctrl + Backspace: Delete previous word
- Ctrl + Shift + N: Apply normal paragraph style
Microsoft Word on Mac
- F7: Spellcheck
- Shift + F4: Repeat most recent action
- Shift + F3: Capitalization
- Command + Delete: Delete previous word
- Command + Shift + M: Apply normal paragraph style
Microsoft Excel on PC
- Ctrl + N: Create new workbook
- Shift + Space: Select entire row
- Ctrl + Space: Select entire column
- Ctrl + 1: Format what is currently selected
- Shift + F11: Insert new worksheet
Microsoft Excel on Mac
- Command + N: Create new workbook
- Shift + Space: Select entire row
- ^ + Space: Select entire column
- Command + 1: Format what is currently selected
- Fn + Shift + F11: Insert new worksheet
Google Chrome on PC
- Ctrl + T: Open new tab
- Ctrl + Shift + T: Reopen last closed tab
- Ctrl + D: Save bookmark
- Ctrl + R: Refresh
- Ctrl + L: Highlight the URL bar
- Ctrl + F: Find something
Google Chrome on Mac
- Command + T: Open new tab
- Command + Shift + T: Reopen last closed tab
- Command + D: Save bookmark
- Command + R: Refresh
- Command + L: Highlight the URL bar
- Command + F: Find something
Gmail on PC
- Ctrl + Shift + C: Add to CC recipients
- Ctrl + Shift + B: Add to BCC recipients
- K/J: Move to previous/next email
- D: Compose new email
- Tab then Enter: Send email
- Shift + J: Mark as “read”
- Shift + U: Mark as “unread”
- #: Delete contact permanently
- !: Report as spam
- Ctrl K: Add hyperlink
Gmail on Mac
- Command + Shift + C: Add to CC recipients
- Command + Shift + B: Add to BCC recipients
- K/J: Move to previous/next email
- D: Compose new email
- Tab then Enter: Send email
- Shift + I: Mark as “read”
- Shift + U: Mark as “unread”
- #: Delete contact permanently
- !: Report as spam
- Command K: Add hyperlink
You do not need to understand the advanced concepts of web building or the application management of Stackify to be an efficient computer user. Although the time you save by using one shortcut may only be a couple of seconds, you will find that regular usage truly adds up to a significant time-saver throughout the day. In addition to the actual time saved, you will likely find that these same techniques improve the overall flow of your work, avoiding interruptions to hunt and click, as well as helping you to feel a real difference in your computer efficiency.