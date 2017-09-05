Time-Saving Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows, Mac and Google

Efficient time management is a crucial element for success in both professional and personal life. Chances are, the most productive and successful women you know are full of helpful, creative time-saving strategies that allow them to get more done with less time. Understanding and utilizing techniques such as these can allow you to be more productive throughout the day, and failing to take advantage of proper time management could cause you to fall behind.

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, strategies like these are crucial and basic elements to efficient time management. Simple shortcuts on your keyboard can help you be productive at work, and they can be helpful tools to make the most of your personal time. This article is designed to explain a few of the most helpful shortcuts for the most important systems, programs and applications of professional and personal life.

Basic Windows Shortcuts

Shift + Delete: Bypass the Recycle Bin and fully delete a file/program

Ctrl + Shift + N: Create a new file

Windows Key + D: Minimize all windows

Alt + F4: Close current window

Windows Key + F1: Get help

Basic Mac Shortcuts

Command + W: Close a window

Command + Shift + ?: Get help

Command + Shift + 3: Take a screenshot

Command + Shift + T: Reopen last closed window

Command + Tab: Toggle between programs

Command + Space: Search computer with Spotlight

Microsoft Office Programs on PC

Ctrl + S: Save current file

Ctrl + O: Open a file

Ctrl + C: Copy

Ctrl + V: Paste

Ctrl + A: Select all

Microsoft Office Programs on Mac

Command + S: Save current file

Command + O: Open a file

Command + C: Copy

Command + V: Paste

Command + A: Select all

Microsoft Word on PC

F7: Spellcheck

F4: Repeat most recent action

Shift + F3: Capitalization

Ctrl + Backspace: Delete previous word

Ctrl + Shift + N: Apply normal paragraph style

Microsoft Word on Mac

F7: Spellcheck

Shift + F4: Repeat most recent action

Shift + F3: Capitalization

Command + Delete: Delete previous word

Command + Shift + M: Apply normal paragraph style

Microsoft Excel on PC

Ctrl + N: Create new workbook

Shift + Space: Select entire row

Ctrl + Space: Select entire column

Ctrl + 1: Format what is currently selected

Shift + F11: Insert new worksheet

Microsoft Excel on Mac

Command + N: Create new workbook

Shift + Space: Select entire row

^ + Space: Select entire column

Command + 1: Format what is currently selected

Fn + Shift + F11: Insert new worksheet

Google Chrome on PC

Ctrl + T: Open new tab

Ctrl + Shift + T: Reopen last closed tab

Ctrl + D: Save bookmark

Ctrl + R: Refresh

Ctrl + L: Highlight the URL bar

Ctrl + F: Find something

Google Chrome on Mac

Command + T: Open new tab

Command + Shift + T: Reopen last closed tab

Command + D: Save bookmark

Command + R: Refresh

Command + L: Highlight the URL bar

Command + F: Find something

Gmail on PC

Ctrl + Shift + C: Add to CC recipients

Ctrl + Shift + B: Add to BCC recipients

K/J: Move to previous/next email

D: Compose new email

Tab then Enter: Send email

Shift + J: Mark as "read"

Shift + U: Mark as "unread"

#: Delete contact permanently

!: Report as spam

Ctrl K: Add hyperlink

Gmail on Mac

Command + Shift + C: Add to CC recipients

Command + Shift + B: Add to BCC recipients

K/J: Move to previous/next email

D: Compose new email

Tab then Enter: Send email

Shift + I: Mark as "read"

Shift + U: Mark as "unread"

#: Delete contact permanently

!: Report as spam

Command K: Add hyperlink

You do not need to understand the advanced concepts of web building or the application management of Stackify to be an efficient computer user. Although the time you save by using one shortcut may only be a couple of seconds, you will find that regular usage truly adds up to a significant time-saver throughout the day. In addition to the actual time saved, you will likely find that these same techniques improve the overall flow of your work, avoiding interruptions to hunt and click, as well as helping you to feel a real difference in your computer efficiency.