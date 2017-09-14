How to Throw a Vegas Style Party with the Girls

Close your eyes for a second and picture this scenario; you love the Las Vegas atmosphere and culture, but paying to go all the way to America is just not an option. What do you do? It’s your birthday coming up and you would stop at nothing to throw the classiest Vegas style party out there.

Now, imagine decorating your house up Vegas themed, with guests dressed up in fancy, expensive-looking outfits. Add a few games of Bitcoin roulette, cocktails and some buffet-style food, and you have the ultimate Vegas Party.

Transforming your Home

This is the step that will take up the most of your time, decorating. Making your colour palette red, black and white, would be the standard as people associate these colours with Las Vegas. Next up, add some sparkle!

Let your inner-unicorn out and bring the sparkle to the party with glitter tablecloths or sparkling, large diamond ornaments. Whatever it is you want to use, just make sure you have at least some glitter within your home – It will bring more glam to the night.

Get your Drink on!

Set up a make-your-own cocktail bar with just a table and the ingredients. This a fantastic idea for those who would love to learn how to make a cool cocktail. Everyone at the party will be impressed, especially if you learn a few recipes before they get there.

You can buy cocktail making sets at many super markets, or you could prepare the ingredients fresh yourself. It’s up to whether you want to spend more time getting the measurements correct and watching tutorial videos, or if you would rather have a quick set that comes with instructions.

However, if your guests are not staying the night and will be driving later on, provide a make your own non-alcoholic cocktail bar too!

Food time

Arguably, the most important part of any party is the food there. People love food just as much as they love Las Vegas. Which means that your food game needs to be just as strong as your Vegas theme.

Buffets are the perfect solution for party food. Set a table up with a wide selection of foods, plates and cutlery. Oh, and don’t forget the napkins.

Dress code

Dress to impress and let your guests know that they must dress as if they really were in Vegas. This will create a better illusion of Vegas and a lively, fun but classy atmosphere. Besides, you can always tell your guests to bring cosy, loungewear along with them that they can change into later in the evening.

Then you’ll have the best of both worlds. Relaxing, snuggly blankets for watching a Vegas themed film is the perfect way to wind down for the night. Let’s have a look at a few great film suggestions:

The Hangover

Get him to The Greek

Now you see me

What happens in Vegas

Most importantly, have a fun time!