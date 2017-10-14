Thoughtful Gifts for Your Best Friend

Friendship gifts are some of the most versatile presents out there; it could be your best friend’s birthday, Christmas or simply just a symbol of how much you appreciate them. After all, you don’t need a reason to treat those closest to you. Whether your best friend is a little quirky and deserves something unusual for your quirky best friend, or she’s been going on about the newest gadget for the last month, you can’t beat the look on her face when she opens a thoughtful and unexpected gift.

If your best friend’s birthday is coming up, or you need some extra ideas for Christmas this year, you might be in luck. Here are just a few ideas to give you some inspiration!

For the techie friend

If your best friend is always on the lookout for the latest gadgets, she’s an easy one to buy for. Thanks to the fast pace of the tech world, there’s always something new to impress your friends with, and you don’t have to spend a fortune either.

Whether she loves taking cool photos, or wants the latest wireless headphones, there’s something out there that she’ll love. For some extra inspiration, why not treat her to some unique smartphone lenses? They can give your iPhone camera an extra effect, such as fish eye or zoomed in.

The world of VR is still growing in popularity, and if she’s not had a proper go at it yet, you can invest in a VR headset that won’t set you back much money and you can guarantee it’s something that she’ll be interested in for months to come!

For the sentimental friend

Most best friends are renowned for getting each other sentimental gifts that often refer to a favourite memory or have some meaning behind them. If this sounds like your kind of gift, jewellery might be your go-to. Personalised bangles are a timeless gift that will speak for themselves, and show the effort and care that’s gone into buying it.

For an alternative, framed prints have become a popular gift; these too can be personalised, or simply just keep your eye out for a significant quote or pattern! With so many to choose from, it could be the perfect addition to your best friend’s décor.

For the adventurous friend

If your best mate has a taste for adventure and is never in one place for long, she needs a gift that complements that. To ensure she documents her travels, or decides where to go next, a scratch map is a new way of ticking off the countries of the world. Some even come with facts about the destinations, so she can learn more as she goes.

If she’s a bit of an adrenaline junkie, you might want to choose from the dozens of different experience days available. From driving fast cars to hot air balloon rides, there’s bound to be something she’s always wanted to do.

For the quirky friend

We all have that friend that loves the rather unique things in life, and these can sometimes be the hardest friends to buy for. For some inspiration, look towards the novelty gifts. These can often hide some gems that will allow her personality to shine through.

Whether it’s a funny how-to book that takes the mick just a little bit, or it’s a neon light in the shape of a flamingo, you can bet that the quirkiest girl in your group will love it.