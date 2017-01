The 100 Sexiest Women on Television: 2011

Last week, we brought you a list of the 100 sexiest men on television and it was a pretty controversial list. I’m sure this week will be as well. I enlisted the help of my husband with this one so anyone unhappy with the lack of Pauley Perrette can address their concerns to him. In a lot of ways, this list was harder for me to compile than the men. Okay, that’s not entirely true. I had no problem coming up with names for inclusion. It was crossing off names that was a bit of a problem but here it is. Cut from from nearly 200, your 100 Sexiest Actresses on Television for 2011. Remember, as with the men, this list is in alphabetical order by first name. Enjoy and make sure you come back next Sunday for the 100 Hottest Men in Film. Feel free to leave suggestions for that one in the comments section below!

100: A.J. Cook

Full Name: Andrea Joy Cook

Television Series: Criminal Minds

Role: Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau

Birthday: July 22, 1978

Birthplace: Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

99: Alison Brie

Full Name: Alison Brie Schermerhorn

Television Series: Community

Role: Annie Edison

Birthday: December 29, 1982

Birthplace: Pasadena, California

98: Alyson Hannigan

Full Name: Alyson Lee Hannigan

Television Series: How I Met Your Mother

Role: Lily Aldrin

Birthday: March 24, 1974

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

97: Amanda Righetti

Television Series: The Mentalist

Role: Grace Van Pelt

Birthday: April 4, 1983

Birthplace: St. George, Utah

96: Anna Paquin

Full Name: Anna Helene Paquin

Television Series: True Blood

Role: Sookie Stackhouse

Birthday: July 24, 1982

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

95: AnnaLynne McCord

Television Series: 90210

Role: Naomi Clark

Birthday: July 16, 1987

Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia

94: Anna Torv

Television Series: Fringe

Role: Olivia Dunham

Birthday: June 15, 1978

Birthplace: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

93: Archie Panjabi

Full Name: Archana Panjabi

Television Series: The Good Wife

Role: Kalinda Sharma

Birthday: May 31, 1972

Birthplace: Edgware, London

92: Ashley Benson

Full Name: Ashley Victoria Benson

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Hanna Marin

Birthday: December 18, 1989

Birthplace: Anaheim Hills, California

91: Aubrey Plaza

Television Series: Parks and Recreation

Role: April Ludgate

Birthday: June 26, 1984

Birthplace: Wilmington, Delaware

90: Azita Ghanizada

Television Series: Alphas

Role: Rachel Pirzad

Birthday: November 17, 1979

Birthplace: Kabul, Afghanistan

89: Bianca Lawson

Full Name: Bianca Jasmine Lawson

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Maya St. Germain

Birthday: March 20, 1979

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

88: Blake Lively

Television Series: Gossip Girl

Role: Serena Van Der Woodsen

Birthday: August 25, 1987

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

87: Britt Robertson

Full Name: Brittany Leanna Robertson

Television Series: The Secret Circle

Role: Cassie Blake

Birthday: April 18, 1990

Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina

86: Candice Accola

Television Series: The Vampire Diaries

Role: Caroline Forbes

Birthday: May 13, 1987

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

85: Christine Adams

Television Series: The Whole Truth/Terra Nova

Role: Lena Boudreaux/Mira

Birthplace: London, United Kingdom

84: Chyler Lee

Full Name: Chyler Leigh Potts

Television Series: Grey’s Anatomy

Role: Dr. Lexie Grey

Birthday: April 10, 1982

Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina

83: Claire Holt

Television Series: The Vampire Diaries/Pretty Little Liars

Role: Rebekah/Samara Cook

Birthday: June 11, 1988

Birthplace: Brisbane, Australia

82: Cobie Smulders

Full Name: Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders

Television Series: How I Met Your Mother

Role: Robin Scherbotsky

Birthday: April 3, 1982

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

81: Crystal Reed

Television Series: Teen Wolf

Role: Allison Argent

Birthplace: Roseville, Michigan

80: Daniela Ruah

Full Name: Daniela Sofia Korn Ruah

Television Series: NCIS: Los Angeles

Role: Kensi Blye

Birthday: December 2, 1983

Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts

79: Danneel Ackles

Full Name: Elta Danneel Graul

Television Series: Friends with Benefits

Role: Sara Maxwell

Birthday: March 18, 1979

Birthplace: Lafayette, Louisiana

78: Dawn Olivieri

Television Series: The Vampire Diaries

Role: Andie Starr

Birthday: February 8, 1981

Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida

77: Deborah Ann Woll

Television Series: True Blood

Role: Jessica Hamby

Birthday: February 7, 1985

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

76: Dianna Agron

Television Series: Glee

Role: Quinn Fabray

Birthday: April 30, 1986

Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia

75: Elisha Cuthbert

Full Name: Elisha Ann Cuthbert

Television Series: Happy Endings

Role: Alex Kerkovich

Birthday: November 30, 1982

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

74: Elizabeth Hurley

Full Name: Elizabeth Jane Hurley

Television Series: Gossip Girl

Role: Diana Payne

Birthday: June 10, 1965

Birthplace: Basingstoke, Hampshire, England

73: Ellen Pompeo

Full Name: Ellen Kathleen Pompeo

Television Series: Grey’s Anatomy

Role: Dr. Meredith Grey

Birthday: November 10, 1969

Birthplace: Everett, Massachusetts

72: Emilia Clarke

Television Series: Game of Thrones

Role: Daenerys Targaryan

Birthday: May 1987

Birthplace: London, UK

71: Emily Vancamp

Full Name: Emily Irene VanCamp

Television Series: Revenge

Role: Amanda Clarke/Emily Thorn

Birthday: May 12, 1986

Birthplace: Port Perry, Ontario

70: Emily Rose

Full Name: Emily Rose Maier

Television Series: Revenge

Role: Amanda Clarke/Emily Thorn

Birthday: February 2, 1981

Birthplace: Renton, Washington

69: Emmanuelle Chriqui

Full Name: Emmanuelle Sophie Anne Chriqui

Television Series: Entourage

Role: Sloan McQuewick

Birthday: December 10, 1977

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

68: Emmy Rossum

Full Name: Emmanuelle Grey Rossum

Television Series: Shameless

Role: Fiona Gallagher

Birthday: September 12, 1986

Birthplace: New York City, New York

67: Erica Cerra

Television Series: Eureka

Role: Jo Lupo

Birthday: October 31, 1979

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia

66: Eva Longoria

Full Name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria

Television Series: Desperate Housewives

Role: Gabrielle Solis

Birthday: March 15, 1975

Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas

65: Fiona Gubelmann

Full Name: Fiona Victoria Gubelmann

Television Series: Wilfred

Role: Jenna

Birthday: March 30, 1980

Birthplace: Santa Monica, California

64: Gillian Jacobs

Television Series: Community

Role: Britta Perry

Birthday: October 20, 1982

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

63: Grace Park

Television Series: Hawaii Five-O

Role: Kono Kalakaua

Birthday: March 14, 1974

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

62: Hannah Simone

Television Series: New Girl

Role: Cece Meyers

Birthplace: London, England

61: Hilarie Burton

Full Name: Hilarie Ross Burton

Television Series: White Collar

Role: Sara Ellis

Birthday: July 1, 1982

Birthplace: Sterling, Virginia

60: Holland Roden

Television Series: Teen Wolf

Role: Lydia Martin

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

59: Holly Marie Combs

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Ella Montgomery

Birthday: December 3, 1973

Birthplace: San Diego, California

58: Jaime King

Television Series: Hart of Dixie

Role: Lemon Breeland

Birthday: April 23, 1979

Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska

57: Jaime Pressly

Full Name: Jaime Elizabeth Pressly

Television Series: I Hate My Teenage Daughter

Role: Annie

Birthday: July 30, 1977

Birthplace: Kinston, North Carolina

56: Jane Levy

Full Name: Jane Colburn Levy

Television Series: Suburgatory

Role: Tessa Altman

Birthday: December 29, 1989

Birthplace: Los Angeles County, California

55: Janina Gavankar

Full Name: Janina Zione Gavankar

Television Series: True Blood

Role: Luna Garza

Birthday: November 29, 1980

Birthplace: Joliet, Illinois

54: Jennifer Morrison

Full Name: Jennifer Marie Morrison

Television Series: Once Upon a Time/How I Met Your Mother

Role: Emma Swan/Zoey Pierson

Birthday: April 12, 1979

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

53: Jessica Parker Kennedy

Television Series: The Secret Circle

Role: Melissa Glaser

Birthday: October 3, 1984

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

52: Jessica Stroup

Full Name: Jessica Leigh Stroup

Television Series: 90210

Role: Erin Silver

Birthday: October 23, 1986

Birthplace: Anderson, South Carolina

51: Jill Wagner

Full Name: Jillian Suzanne Wagner

Television Series: Teen Wolf

Role: Kate Argent

Birthday: January 13, 1979

Birthplace: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

50: Joy Bryant

Television Series: Parenthood

Role: Jasmine Trussell

Birthday: October 19, 1976

Birthplace: The Bronx, New York

49: Kaitlin Olson

Television Series: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Role: Dee “Sweet Dee” Reynolds

Birthday: August 18, 1975

Birthplace: Tigard, Oregon

48: Kaley Cuoco

Full Name: Kaley Christine Cuoco

Television Series: The Big Bang Theory

Role: Penny

Birthday: November 30, 1985

Birthplace: Camarillo, California

47: Karen Gillian

Full Name: Karen Sheila Gillan

Television Series: Doctor Who

Role: Amy Pond

Birthday: November 28, 1987

Birthplace: Inverness, Scotland

46: Kat Dennings

Full Name: Katherine Litwack

Television Series: 2 Broke Girls

Role: Max Black

Birthday: June 13, 1986

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

45: Kat Graham

Full Name: Katerina Alexandre Graham

Television Series: The Vampire Diaries

Role: Bonnie Bennett

Birthday: September 5, 1989

Birthplace: Geneva, Switzerland

44: Katrina Bowden

Television Series: 30 Rock

Role: Cerie

Birthday: September 19, 1988

Birthplace: Wyckoff, New Jersey

43: Kelli Giddish

Television Series: Law and Order: SVU/Chase

Role: Amanda Rollins/Annie Frost

Birthday: April 13, 1980

Birthplace: Cumming, Georgia

42: Kristen Renton

Full Name: Kristen Louise Renton

Television Series: Sons of Anarchy

Role: Ima Tite

Birthday: September 14, 1982

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

41: Laura Mennell

Television Series: Alphas

Role: Nina Theroux

Birthday: April 18, 1980

Birthplace: British Columbia, Canada

40: Lauren Cohan

Television Series: The Walking Dead/Chuck

Role: Maggie Greene/Vivian Volkoff

Birthday: November 30, 1982

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

39: Lauren German

Television Series: Hawaii Five-O

Role: Lori Weston

Birthday: November 29, 1978

Birthplace: Huntington Beach, California

38: Lea Michele

Full Name: Lea Michele Sarfati

Television Series: Glee

Role: Rachel Berry

Birthday: August 29, 1986

Birthplace: The Bronx, New York

37: Leighton Meester

Full Name: Leighton Marissa Meester

Television Series: Gossip Girl

Role: Blair Waldorf

Birthday: April 9, 1986

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas

36: Lyndsy Fonseca

Full Name: Lyndsy Marie Fonseca

Television Series: Nikita

Role: Alex

Birthday: January 7, 1987

Birthplace: Oakland, California

35: Maggie Q

Full Name: Margaret Denise Quigley

Television Series: Nikita

Role: Nikita

Birthday: May 22, 1979

Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii

34: Maggie Siff

Television Series: Sons of Anarchy

Role: Tara Knowles

Birthday: June 21, 1974

Birthplace: The Bronx, New York

33: Malese Jow

Full Name: Elizabeth Melise Jow

Television Series: The Troop/The Vampire Diaries

Role: Cadence Nash/Anna

Birthday: February 18, 1991

Birthplace: Tulsa, Oklahoma

32: Margarita Levieva

Television Series: Revenge/How to Make it In America

Role: Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke/Julie

Birthday: February 9, 1980

Birthplace: Leningrad, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union

31: Margot Robbie

Television Series: Pan Am

Role: Laura Cameron

Birthday: July 2, 1990

Birthplace: Gold Coast, Australia

30: Mary-Louise Parker

Television Series: Weeds

Role: Nancy Botwin

Birthday: August 2, 1964

Birthplace: Fort Jackson, South Carolina

29: Meaghan Rath

Television Series: Being Human

Role: Sally Malik

Birthday: June 18, 1986

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

28: Meghan Markle

Television Series: Suits

Role: Rachel Zane

Birthday: August 4, 1981

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

27: Meghan Ory

Television Series: Once Upon a Time

Role: Ruby

Birthday: August 20, 1982

Birthplace: Victoria, British Columbia

26: Minka Kelly

Full Name: Minka Dumont Dufay

Television Series: Charlie’s Angels/Parenthood

Role: Eve French/Gabby

Birthday: June 24, 1980

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

25: Missy Peregrym

Full Name: Melissa Peregrym

Television Series: Rookie Blue

Role: Officer Andy McNally

Birthday: June 16, 1982

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

24: Monica Raymund

Television Series: The Good Wife/Lie to Me

Role: Dana Lodge/Ria Torres

Birthday: July 26, 1986

Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida

23: Moon Bloodgood

Full Name: Korinna Moon Bloodgood

Television Series: Falling Skies

Role: Dr. Anne Glass

Birthday: September 20, 1975

Birthplace: Anaheim, California

22: Nina Dobrev

Television Series: The Vampire Diaries

Role: Elena Gilbert/Katherine Pierce

Birthday: January 9, 1989

Birthplace: Sofia, Bulgaria

21: Odette Annable

Full Name: Odette Juliette Yustman

Television Series: House/Brothers and Sisters

Role: Dr. Jessica Adams/Annie Miller

Birthday: May 10, 1985

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

20: Phoebe Tonkin

Full Name: Phoebe Jane Elizabeth Tonkin

Television Series: The Secret Circle

Role: Faye Chamberlain

Birthday: July 12, 1989

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

19: Poppy Montgomery

Full Name: Poppy Petal Emma Elizabeth Deveraux Donahue

Television Series: Unforgettable

Role: Carrie Wells

Birthday: June 19, 1975

Birthplace: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

18: Rachael Taylor

Television Series: Charlie’s Angels/Grey’s Anatomy

Role: Abby Sampson/Dr. Lucy Fields

Birthday: July 11, 1984

Birthplace: Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

17: Rachel Bilson

Full Name: Rachel Sarah Bilson

Television Series: Hart of Dixie

Role: Dr. Zoë Hart

Birthday: August 25, 1981

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

16: Sarah Michelle Gellar

Television Series: The Ringer

Role: Bridget Kelly/Siobhan Martin

Birthday: April 14, 1977

Birthplace: New York City, New York

15: Sarah Shahi

Full Name: Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi

Television Series: Fairly Legal

Role: Kate Reed

Birthday: January 10, 1980

Birthplace: Euless, Texas

14: Shannon Woodward

Full Name: Shannon Marie Woodward

Television Series: Raising Hope

Role: Sabrina Collins

Birthday: December 17, 1984

Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

13: Shay Mitchell

Full Name: Shantel Yvonne VanSanten

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Emily Fields

Birthday: July 25, 1985

Birthplace: Luverne, Minnesota

12: Skyler Samuels

Full Name: Skyler Rose Samuels

Television Series: The Secret Life of Chloe King

Role: Chloe King

Birthday: April 14, 1994

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

11: Sofia Vergara

Full Name: Sofía Margarita Vergara

Television Series: Modern Family

Role: Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Birthday: July 10, 1972

Birthplace: Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia

10: Sophia Bush

Full Name: Sophia Anna Bush

Television Series: One Tree Hill

Role: Brooke Davis

Birthday: July 8, 1982

Birthplace: Pasadena, California

09: Stana Katic

Television Series: Castle

Role: Kate Beckett

Birthday: April 26, 1978

Birthplace: Hamilton, Ontario

08: Tania Raymonde

Television Series: Death Valley

Role: Carla Rinaldi

Birthday: March 22, 1988

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

07: Tina Fey

Full Name: Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

Television Series: 30 Rock

Role: Liz Lemon

Birthday: May 18, 1970

Birthplace: Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania

06: Torrey DeVitto

Full Name: Torrey Joel DeVitto

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Melissa Hastings

Birthday: June 8, 1984

Birthplace: Huntington, New York

05: Troian Bellisario

Full Name: Troian Avery Bellisario

Television Series: Pretty Little Liars

Role: Spencer Hastings

Birthday: October 28, 1985

Birthplace: Los Angeles County, California

04: Vinessa Antoine

Television Series: Haven

Role: Evi Ryan

Birthday: July 21, 1983

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

03: Winter Ave Zoli

Television Series: Sons of Anarchy

Role: Lyla Dvorak Winston

Birthplace: New Hope, Pennsylvania

02: Yvonne Strahovski

Television Series: Chuck

Role: Sarah Walker

Birthday: July 30, 1982

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

01: Zooey Deschanel

Full Name: Zooey Claire Deschanel

Television Series: New Girl

Role: Jess Day

Birthday: January 17, 1980

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California