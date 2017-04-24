The prominence of Edwardian jewelry

Even since the Aesthetic era of Victorian jewellery, premises from Art Nouveau kept going till 1910. Art Nouveau as well as its influence turned into quite a trait of the Edwardian era. Edwardian jewelers were inspired by Art Nouveau. This development in jewellery was an overpass the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

Among the key developments had been the use of platinum. Platinum offered a subtle, lacy appearance that has potency and an innate whiteness. It was possible to lightly dot it into mille grain backgrounds and this feature is apparent in all the pieces here.

All the themes here are combinations of platinum and diamonds. The use of colored stones for contrasting perfectly with bright diamonds is also apparent in a single piece here.

