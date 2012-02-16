The Best Boobs From All Round The World

Nothing draws more attention towards a woman, than her own breasts. A woman’s tits are the biggest turn on for men. This perhaps is also the reason why women today are more conscious about the maintenance of their assets.

Food for thought:

The first place that more than half the world’s men look at when they see a female is her boobs.

Research has shown that nothing turns on men more than breasts (cleavage, side profile, nipples, shape, size).

What men want:

Unlike popular belief, shape matters more than size. Men have more of a thing for the shape of a woman’s breasts than the size. Surprisingly, men also notice and appreciate the type of nipples- the tip, the color and the texture.

In western countries, men have a fetish for large breasts, unlike in their eastern counterparts, countries in and around Asia, where even and firm breasts have been considered perfect since ages.

While most men like them natural, generally, the efforts behind getting implants don’t go unnoticed. Perfection is definitely appreciated, be it natural or cosmetic.

How to flaunt them:

The classic way to flaunt breasts has been wearing low cut blouses, which give the men the naughty sneak peek. Get your blouses/tops cut low, and lean forward every now and then towards your man coquettishly. Men like the occasional peek-a-boo. The fact that a woman makes the slip seem accidental, makes it a better turn on.

The woken up look is another favorite among men. Get rid of the bra while sporting loose fitting (slightly see-through) tees. The outlined shape of a woman’s nipples on her blouse/top drives a man crazy, especially when they are erect.

Based on all of the above, here’s a list of the best endowed women in the world:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been the most talked about Hollywood socialite in over the last one year. She was the highest earning Hollywood based reality star in 2010, with her earnings being estimated at $6 million, in that year. Almost features in all the top 100 lists of sexiest/hot women, this diva somehow, always makes her way into news and gossip. She has the perfect breasts that accentuate her overall figure.

Her nipples are just perfect for the two beauties she supports. Her bra size is 32-DD.

Lindsay Lohan

American actress, pop singer and model, Lindsay Lohan has had her luscious curves since way before others her age. Remarkably, the HERBIE star has maintained them as they were, despite having all sorts of ups and down in her life. Pretty comfortable revealing her assets on screen, her cup size seems to have remained the same, despite herself having lost 20 pounds. Needless to say, with the kind of breasts she has, she hardly ever needs push-ups to make the tits look bigger. Lindsay had recently revealed her bra size to be 36-D. Because of clever exposure and maintenance of her breasts, she is definitely an 8 out of 10.

Salma Hayek

This Latino bombshell has captured the imagination and fantasy ( mostly erotic) since she worked in TERESA, a successful Mexican telenovela, which eventually led to her super stardom in Mexico. Then she moved to the US and got her first role in the movie Desperado, opposite Antonio Banderas. Since then she hasn’t looked back. She has what are considered by many, the most erotic boobs, in Hollywood. Her breasts caught massive attention, when she was pregnant, and later fed her baby. She made headlines by breastfeeding a child in Sierra Leone, when the baby’s mother stopped producing milk. Although not very tall, Salma has one of the most desirable bodies in Hollywood. She is believed to be wearing 36-C sizes.

Megan Fox

Megan is considered to be one of the sexiest women on this planet. Her body is as good as a sculpture and is envied by most women/girls. Having a slim, slender body, and yet such big and well shaped breasts, amazes people. There have been rumors that she had gone under the knife to get an enhancement job a couple of years back, in which case, it seems, it was a job well done. Megan Fox has appeared on the cover of many magazines – maxim, Cosmo Girl, FHM and GQ, to name a few. Over the years, she has been voted:

No. 68 in FHM’s 100 sexiest women in 2006.

No. 18 on the Maxim magazine hot 100 list of 2007.

No. 2 on the Maxim magazine hot 100 list of 2009.

Sexiest woman in the world in 2008, by FHM readers.

No. 14 on “100 hottest women of all time” by Men’s health.

For her sculpture like breasts, Megan gets a 9.5 out of 10. She is believed to have a bra size 34-C.

Scarlett Johansson

Look at her, and you are actually looking at her breasts. Ripe, full and supple, hers are arguably the best BREASTS in the world. She is part of almost all the top 100 lists of sexiest women.

In Maxim’s hot 100, she was ranked 6th in the 2006 issue, 3rd in 2007, and 2nd in the 2008 issue. Named “sexiest woman alive” by esquire in 2006, and “sexiest celebrity of the year” by playboy in 2007, this sensation has perfect, huge, firm and well shaped boobs. She was ranked 12th in “100 hottest women of all time” by Men’s health this year. The queen of male fantasy is therefore ranked first in this list. She is believed to have a bra size 34-DD.

Jessica Alba

This hot Hollywood star has a unique sex appeal. Although her breasts aren’t particularly HUGE, her tits have the perfect shape that a man desires for. Among the rare women who can carry her breasts well, Jessica’s oomph factor has a certain class about it. Her skin tone perfectly supplements her breast size and shape. All in all her gifts are a fantastic package. She has constantly featured in magazines, and covers of magazines, beside being name as the following:

#1 on Maxim’s “Hot 100 babes” list (2001).

#6 in FHMs “sexiest girls of 2002”, American edition

Ranked 12 th in Stuff magazine’s “102 sexiest women in the world”, 2002.

in Stuff magazine’s “102 sexiest women in the world”, 2002. Voted no. 1 by askmen.com’s Top 99 most desirable women of 2006.

She has featured in other polls by FHM and Maxim every now and then, and has almost always been among the top. Jessica is believed to have a breast size 34-B.

Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert has a different kind of sex appeal of her own. She has a very unique high school/college oomph factor. With her girl-next-door looks, and petite structure, she pulls of sensuous as well as sexual roles with stunning ease and perfection. Whether her boobs are natural is doubtful, however, the job, if any, has been done with perfection. Small, petite, full, firm, and well shaped, her breasts are surely among the best in the world.

Ranked #57 in Stuff magazine’s “102 sexiest women in the world” (2002).

Ranked #5 in FHM’s 100 sexiest women (2005).

#25 on Maxim magazine’s “hot 100 of 2007” list.

#4 on FHM’s “100 sexiest women” (2008).

#6 on Maxim magazine’s “Hot 100 of 2008” list.

Her well shaped boobs are believed to require 34-C sizes for support.

Sunny Leone

The most sought after Sex bomb in the world, Sunny Leone, has a body to crave for. With a 34-24-34 body, and a fantastic skin tone, she is the most sought after and successful porn star in the world. Born in Canada to Indian origin parents, the queen of porn has left many a men salivating with her “performances”. Her breasts have a classic Indian soft look, which takes the audiences into fantasy trips. Arguably the best porn star in the world, she has won the following awards (to name a few) …

2008 XBIZ award- Web Babe of the year.

2010 AVN award- Best all-girl group sex scene.

2010 AVN award- Web starlet of the year.

2010 F.A.M.E. award- Favorite breasts.

2012 XBIZ award- Porn star site of the year for (SunnyLeone.com).

Penthouse pet of the year 2003.

Sunny’s tits are supported by 34-E sized bras.

Eva Mendez

One of the Sexiest women in Hollywood, Eva, got noticed when she played girlfriend/wife opposite Denzel Washington, in the movies “Training Day” and “Out of Time”. Everything about this Cuban-American is a turn on for men. Her breasts are as ripe as her lips. Eva is a bold actress who hasn’t shied away from doing Nude scenes in movies or posing nude in front of the lenses. For her enormous sex appeal, she has achieved the following…

2005 – Named #12 on Maxim’s Hot 100 of 2005 list.

2005 – Ranked #53 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005”, special supplement.

2002- Ranked #54 in Maxim’s “Hot 100 of 2002” supplement.

2004- Ranked #80 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2004”, special supplement.

2006- Named #44 in FHM magazine’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2006” supplement.

Eva wears 34-B sized bras and has a 34-25-36 body.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The most sought after boobs in Hollywood belong to Jennifer Love Hewitt. She occupies the top spot in most of the “best boob” lists on the internet. One of the most celebrated and best paid people in Hollywood, this actor cum singer from California, has what makes men’s pants seem tighter. Over the years, she has been named:

FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world”- #20 in 2005

#42 in 2006

#14 in Rush Magazine’s Sexiest women 2002 list.

#7 in FHM’s sexiest girls of 2002 poll.

#11 in Rush magazine’s “102 sexiest women in the world (2002)”.

#96 in Forbes celebrity 100 list.

Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 list – #32 in 2005

#20 in 2008

#35 in 2010

This diva is believed to have a 36-C size.

Jennifer Connelly

Known for her immense beauty and deep, sensuous eyes, Jennifer Connelly is one of the most beautiful, and thus, desired, women of Hollywood. Although not a regular boob flaunter, her breasts fired up hormones with the few scenes that she has revealed them in. Her laid-back attitude makes her all the more desired by men.

Ranked #14 in Celebrity sleuth’s “25 sexiest women of 1993”.

Ranked #53 in Stuff’s “103 sexiest women” 2003.

#74 in FHM USA’s “100 sexiest women” 2002.

Ranked #85 in Askmen’s “Most desirable woman” 2002.

#88 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement.

Ranked No. 54 by empire magazine as one of the sexiest stars in film history.

Jennifer is rumored to have had a breast reduction job. Her breast size before the supposed reduction was 34-D.

Penelope Cruz

Popularly known as the “Spanish Enchantress”, Penelope is one of the boldest Hollywood stars. Known for her performance in the very recent Pirates of the Caribbean, Penelope has never shied away from cleavage/boob displays on screen. Her bold displays in movies like Bandidas leave the male audiences dizzy. She supports surprisingly large tits for someone her size, and that adds to her oomph factor.

She was:

Named #51 in FHM magazine’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005”.

One of People magazine’s 50 most beautiful people.

Ranked #58 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2007 list.

Chosen by Empire magazine as #50 of the 100 sexiest movie stars in the world.

#82 in Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2008 list.

Bold and beautiful, this Spanish diva has 34-C’s.

Heidi Klum

One of the top and best paid super models of the world, the sexy Heidi Klum dons many roles. She is a model, actress, television host, businesswoman, fashion designer, television producer, and an occasional singer. The sex bomb has a 35-24-24 body, which leaves the guys salivating (source- celebrity sleuth magazine). Over the years, this German fantasy has endorsed many products and walked the ramp for almost all the biggest fashion houses/designers. She has a pair of one of the best breasts in the world. With a perfect body and her Greek Goddess looks, her sex appeal can be matched by hardly a few. She is..

Spokes-model for Victoria’s Secret.

#9 on the top 100 sexiest women 2004 in FHM.

#57 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2005 list.

Named #25 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement.

Ranked #41 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2006” supplement.

#33 on maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2008 list.

Ranked #10 among Sexiest women of the world by the Spanish version of DT magazine.

This stunningly sexy German star has a breast size 34-C.

Aletta Ocean

One of the sexiest stars of the Porn industry,AlettaOceandrives lots of fantasies and hormones. She has arguably the biggest boobs in the industry, and certainly the best body to go with them. This Hungarian hottie started as a model in 2006, after having won a beauty contest. She entered the porn industry in 2007, and modeled for the likes of Penthouse and Hungarian playboy. Relatively young on this list, Aletta’s sex appeal, by far, exceeds that of most.

Won the 2010 AVN awards for female foreign performer of the year.

AVN award for the best sex scene in a foreign-shot production (Dollz House).

Aletta is believed to sport a massive 38-DD size, which is the BIGGEST, among all other boobs in this list.

Monica Belluci

Monica Belluci is THE COMPLETE PACKAGE. This Italian has been lusted for, over the years, by admirers of all ages. With her sculpture like body, her Greek Goddess looks, and her raw sex appeal, Monica is a classic, and is No. 1 on this list. Known for her boldness on screen, the Malena star has a perfect body to complement her sensuous looks, with her ripe, full, and supple boobs. She has made nude calendars for the Italian magazines Max in 1998, and GQ in 2000.

Monica was elected the most beautiful woman in the world by French viewers on a TV show “La Plus belle femme du” 1999.

#9 in Maxim’s 100 sexiest women (2002).

Ranked #1 in Askmen’s “Most desirable woman” (2002).

#89 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement.

Has a wax statue in the Grevin museum inParis.

Ranked #5 in E! Entertainment Networks list of “101 sexiest celebrity bodies” of 2006.

Named by Empire magazine as one of the 100 sexiest stars in film history (#35) in 2007.

Her ripe, lusted assets are supported by 35-C sizes.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is yet another hottie with massive tits to watch out for.

This diva from England is a model, actress, entrepreneur, television presenter and playboy model. She has been modeling since the age

of 16. And she had been appearing in magazines, cover pages, and endorsements ever since. Here’s more about her sex appeal

Voted no. 1 in FHM’s “sexiest women in the world” list, in 2005.

71 st on the Maxim magazine “Hot 100 women of 2005” list.

on the Maxim magazine “Hot 100 women of 2005” list. #97 on Maxim magazine’s “Hot 100 women of 2002” supplement.

The best guess for her breast size would be 34-E.

Anna Kournikova

This Russian beauty plummeted to the top of the “wanted” list among men’s magazines as a teenager in her early years as a promising tennis player. Her career never quite went the way her fame went, and never quite got the attention her looks got. Here’s a list of the accolades she won for her looks and oomph factor:

Voted “hottest female athlete” by ESPN.

1 st in FHM’s 100 Sexiest women in the world in the year 2002.

in FHM’s 100 Sexiest women in the world in the year 2002. Ranked 29th in the “100 hottest women of all time”, by “Men’s Health”.

Definitely among the best breasted women in the world, this Russian Diva is believed to be sporting a 32 B size bra.

Sofia Vergara

This Colombian diva oozes sex, and misses no opportunity to show her wares off. Sofia is a Colombian actress, comedian, television hostess and model. Although she was advised by many, to get a breast reduction job, she chose against it. She fought thyroid cancer and made full recovery, but that didn’t seem to have made much of a difference to her booty. At 39, this mother of one still has tits to die for. Her cup size is believed to be 34-C.

Jessica Simpson

Massive is the word that comes to one’s mind when he sees the voluptuous Jessica Simpson. Sporting a pair of breasts that would definitely compete among some of the largest in the world, this pop star has an enormous sex appeal. Men go crazy at the size of her tits, and enter a world of exciting fantasy. Although, whether her breasts have gone under the knife or not is unknown, what she carries is definitely luscious.

Named 16 th in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement.

in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement. No. 20 in Maxim magazine’s “Hot 100 of 2002” supplement.

#4 in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2006” supplement.

One of people magazine’s 50 most beautiful people (2005).

Jessica Simpson wears a 34-D sized bra.

Halle Berry

One of the most appealing bodies of Hollywoodbelongs to HalleBerry. Having won numerous beauty contests, this Hollywoodstarlet is an accomplished actor. She was crowned Miss teen all American [1985], Miss Ohio USA [1986], and was the 1st Runner up, MissUSA [1986]. Her dark and polished skin tone makes her all the more seductive.Halle’s breasts are envied because of their perfect shape and size, and the fact that they announce themselves prominently in whatever she puts on (or off).

Ranked #96 in Premiere’s 2003 annual power 100 list.

Among the 50 most beautiful people in People magazine 2002, 2003, 2004.

Voted 10 th sexiest female movie star in the Australian Empire magazine September 2002.

sexiest female movie star in the Australian Empire magazine September 2002. Highest paid black actress inHollywood[2004].

#7 in “Top 100 sexiest women 2004” in FHM.

Voted #7 on VH1’s “100 hottest hotties”.

Ranked #15 in Stuff magazine’s “102 sexiest women in the world” 2002.

#41 on Maxim’s “Hot 100 of 2005” list.

Ranked 5 th in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement.

in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2005” special supplement. #7 in Maxim’s “Hot 100 of 2002” list.

Ranked 6th in FHM’s “100 sexiest women in the world 2006” supplement.

Whether or notHallehas had a boob job cannot be confirmed, however, her bra size is supposedly 36-C.