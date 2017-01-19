Style Yourself Up with Premium Punjabi Suits

Patiala or Punjabi suits are synonymous with the vibrant and rich cultural fabric of Punjab. But luckily, the fad of Punjabi suits has trickled down to the mainstream fashion scene.The short length kurta and the ruffled salwar makes it an instant hit among females. Found in range of eclectic designs and patterns, Punjabi salwars give you dollops of style and grace to pander upon.

Punjabi suits are all-time favorites irrespective of the changing fashion trends. Woven in cotton, satin, silk, santoon or georgette, a Punjabi salwar kameez never fails to capture the senses and imagination of a woman.



ChooseDifferent Styles of Punjabi Suit Designs

A Punjabi salwar suit always steals the show, owing to its flawless charm and comfort. Given the different styles of Punjabi suit designs to choose from, they can be your instant ticket to glory. Punjabi suits are quite versatile and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions, with a selection of gorgeous designs to choose from. If you want to explore more of the ravishing collection of latest Punjabi suits, then take a look at some of the best designs to hit the fashion scene-

Pink and Blue Tafetta Silk Punjabi Salwar Suit



This chic and elegant Punjabi suit is an instant hit for all the young lasses you want to flash their style. The delicate bootis on the blue silk salwar paired with a shocking pink kurti is all set to create a sparkle. Long, teasing locks and round shimmering danglers complete this look.

2)Salwar Suits with Phulkari

Phulkari refers to an elaborate fabric work of flowers of various shades. Besides being worn in summer, they can also be sported in autumn. A complementing dupatta finishes the look.

3) Patiala Salwar with a Collar kurti

This type of Patiala kurta again creates an Indo-Western effect and its unconventional collar creates an unusual style statement, and can even be worn as an office wear.

The more the layers or ‘gheras” in the salwar, the peppier is the style of the woman. A contrast or colorful buttons in the collars adds to the style quotient of the Patiala suit.

4) Embroidered Punjabi Suits

This pattern of Punjabi suits is ideal for any gala occasions like weddings or formal parties. In this design, the kurta carries heavy intricate work around the neck and border region, and the salwar may be either printed or plain depending on the choice of the wearer. Usually, contrasting color embroidery accentuates the look of the salwar.

5) The Patchwork Punjabi suit

This kind of Punjabi suit might have multi-colored patchwork all over the kurta or just around the neck, cuff line and borders. The patch work is beautifully entwined in flowers or geometric patterns, giving it a minimalist yet stylish look.

6) Blue And Orange Cambri-embroidered Patiala

This blue and orange cambric embroidered Patiala salwar stands out for its intricate cambric threadwork on its lush blue kurta and salwar, evoking spontaneous orange passion. This number calls for instant attention from all those who seek simple and elegant fusion fashion.

7)Pink And White Santoon Punjabi Salwar Suit

This pink and white santoon Punjabi suit defines understated style and elegance, withbrief embroidery on the neck and border. The scintillating white salwar makes an unparalleled combination and grants it a sophisticated look. Side parted hair and rich pink lips with cool jhumkascan top off this outfit.

8) Black and Green Cocktail Punjabi Suit

Sculpt out your ravishing avatar in this black and green chiffon cocktail Punjabi suit.The bronze embroidery on the kurta looks stunning on the peacock green salwar with gota work. What makes this piece priceless is the rainbow color dupatta. Frizzled locks, a bronze bracelet and large earrings with this suit can make it look even better.

9) Orange and Brown Punjabi Salwar Suit

This orange and brown Punjabi suit oozes a rustic elegance. The ruffled brown salwar is a dignified combination with the bright orange kurta. Wrap the look with a brown chiffon dupatta and dance to the tunes of your favourite Punjabi number.

10) Printed Pink and White Floral Punjabi Suit

Bring on a fresh floral passion with this pink and white floral Punjabi suit. This ensemble fares well for both day and night time soirees. The square neck of the kurta is the centrepiece, along with the white floral salwar paired with the polka dotted kurta. Are you ready for a cheeky look? Then this is it!

11) Black and Peach Embroidered Punjabi Suit

Delve into the rich and bold combination of this black and peach embroidered Punjabi suit. The elaborate embroidery around the boat neck kurta and the sleeves looks killer on the soft pastel peach color salwar with delicate embroidery.

12) Grey and lilac Chiffon Punjabi Suit

This pink and grey Punjabi salwar defines sheer elegance and purity. A perfect casual wear for daytime, this number can make you rock any day. So,whether it’s an outing with friends or a movie date, this can be your sure shot choice to get wowified! Silver color pumps and metallic earrings accentuate this look.

13) White and Yellow Georgette Punjabi Suit

If you want be showered with compliments, then this piece is the ultimate choice. The pristine white georgette kurta with geometric pattern embroidery on the neck and border can give any silver screen diva fierce competition. Top it up with loose hair, semi-stone jewelry and bracelets, to get-set-go!

Punjabi suits never fade out of style. From the polished elegance of silver screen divas to thecarefree air of an innocent village lass, the manifestation of Punjabi suits is endless. They keep reinventing and modifying themselves either in exclusive designer forms or in traditional ethnic patterns. Also, you can find a huge range of Punjabi suits online. These shopping portals have a wide selection of fantastic Punjabi suit designs which can take your breath away. Following a very customer friendly payment, shipping, exchange and return policy, your favorite item is just a few clicks away. Log in today!

