How Stop to Procrastinate and Start to Do the Assignments Effectively

To do the required assignment on time is a rather difficult task and a lot of students face this trouble rather often. It will not be effective to fulfill the task in the last possible minute. Imagine the situation: late night, much coffee, a huge amount of books, red eyes, and very tired face. This is the description of the process of writing the assignment at the last moment. And at this time, you regret that you have not started all that earlier. Besides that, it is difficult to say that the work done late at last night will get a high mark.

Procrastination is the sin of the majority of people of various age. And it is very important to get rid of such a bad habit. There are a lot of tips that will help you to reach this aim. You can to read through some tips and try to get help with assignment on your own. Here are the most effective recommendations.

Organize the working place properly

First of all, choose the room or any place where you feel comfortable. On one hand, some people cannot work in total silence; the absence of any sounds only irritate them. On the other hand, a person can work productively and focus on work only when it is not very noisy.

Secondly, nothing should interrupt the working procedure. It is necessary to turn off all notifications on your smartphone and use a computer only for fulfilling the assignment but not for watching videos or looking through the news on your social networks.

Thirdly, prepare all necessary supplies, for example, books or any other printing materials, a notebook for making some notes, pen or pencil, etc. During actual writing, you should not run here and there looking for some necessary things. It is better to have everything prepared beforehand.

One more useful recommendation is to have good lit. If the lighting in your workplace is subdued, then it will be difficult to focus on the task. Such light is good for relaxing but not for working. Mind that and turn on the light. Moreover, poor lights will negatively affect the eyes.

Divide the assignment into several parts according to their priority

It is a very good practice to prioritize the work. It can be divided into the tasks with high, medium and low priority. The most difficult part of assignment should be done first. Of course, it will be very unpleasant but still, at the very beginning you are more concentrated and focused.

To the tasks with medium priority, it may belong the assignments with a late deadline. This can also be long-term research projects or papers.

The easiest tasks should be done at the very end. As they do not require much attention and effort.

Select the working style that fits for you

Some people like to do all the required tasks at once without making breaks. Only in such a case, they are able to work effectively with a high productivity. But this non-stop working style is suitable not for all. Other prefer to have a small break after one or two hours of studying or working. In this way, they are not overtired. Besides that, 15-20 minutes of rest will increase the productivity. But these breaks should be too often as it will be difficult to concentrate on the task and understand all the peculiarities of the topic.

Very often we turn on own favorite music and proceed to study. In some cases, music may only interrupt you. For example, if you want to change the track, you will have to look at your phone, PC or iPod and you may miss something important. But if you like to study listening to the music, then it should not be too loud.

Plan the time wisely

Choose the time when you like to study the most – either in the morning or in the evening. But late night is so very good time for writing the assignments. Some scientists say that the best time for working and studying is early morning, for example, 5 or 6 o’clock. But if at this time you like to see pleasant dreams in your bed, then try to proceed to work after dinner, for example.

And as it has been mentioned before, it is a bad idea to do assignment last night. In such a case, you may make a lot of mistakes and get poor scores.

It is better to fulfill the tasks individually

Of course, if the project is very difficult and it requires some brainstorming, then you should cooperate with others. Working in a group can bring fruitful results. But at the same time, other members of the group may only bother and distract you from writing the assignment. In the majority of situations, it is better to work individually.

It is very important not to copy somebody’s work. Firstly, the teacher will get this at once. And secondly, you and your friend may have the same mistakes. It is better to do everything by yourself. Thus, you will demonstrate your own skills and abilities.

One more good recommendation is not to write the assignment during another lesson. It is very bad practice as you may miss new difficult material and can make some serious mistakes in your paper. Besides that, never fulfill the assignments between two classes. It will not be effective. Everything should be done during appropriate time.

After you finish all the required tasks and papers, you can finally reward yourself and, for instance, go for a walk with your friends or do something you are fond of. You will see that you will be more relaxed and will not think that you have to do or learn something. You will be able to really enjoy the rest time. And it will really be free time.

These useful tips will help to manage all the required assignments in time and get the highest marks. They also will make you more disciplined and responsible. Of course, it will not be very easy to get rid of bad habits but with time you will see their effectiveness.