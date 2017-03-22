A Staycation Fit for the Rich – Without Breaking the Bank

We all desire the vacation of our dreams and sometimes those dreams exceed our bank accounts. Instead of lamenting over how we can’t vacation the way we want, why not look for ways to make it happen in a different way. Just because you can’t rent a private jet, fly to Paris for lunch, and have dinner on a yacht does not mean you can’t pamper yourself the same way the rich and famous do. You just need to break it down into smaller tangible tasks, like the staycation. Here are our tips on how to relax and have a vacation while minimizing the costs to you!

The Power of the Spa

The elite love their spa adventures and so do we! Spending time at a relaxing day spa will chase away any stress and anxiety you have while pampering you just like the elite do. Here are a few ideas on what you can do:

Deep tissue massage

Swedish massage

Reflexology

Hot stone massage

Hydra facials

European facials

Corrective facials

Chemical peels

Mud baths

Himalayan salt scrubs

The list alone is impressive, isn’t it? Well, to maximize your money at the spa, do look for package deals that will allow you mix and match services. Don’t be afraid to inquire if there is a day of the week that they offer deep discounts! Many spas offer discounts if you choose to come in during the week, rather than on weekends when they are at their busiest. Also, check Groupon for discounts. No reason for you to pay top dollar if you don’t have to!

Splurge on a Hotel

Since you are staying home but wanting some pampering, check out local 4-star hotels who offer vacation and staycation packages. Many top hotels want to attract the locals and will often offer deals on rooms. You absolutely deserve a night in a king size bed without the kids jumping all over you! Want to make it even cheaper? Why not plan a Girl’s Night In at the hotel and share the cost with your closest girlfriends? A night of dinner and girlfriends, or even having a slumber party, is a great way to relax and reconnect with the ladies who are an important part of your life.

Eat Like a Queen

Whether you are single and inhaling another frozen meal, or the mom simply tired of eating mac and cheese again, you need good food. And treating yourself to gourmet food is a fast way to pamper you! All the rich and famous do it, now you can do. Michelin restaurants are world renowned for their exceptional taste and service. Go alone, with your partner, or grab some friends and wear the best dress you own while dining on exotic Indian food or suckling down some raw oysters. No one can go wrong splurging on a meal that treats them like the queen they are!

The next time you hear about your favorite celebrity rushing off to an exotic island, don’t sigh and wish you could do the same. Find a way to make it happen! You may need to save money for a while but the experience alone will be worth it. Creating these memories will last a lifetime so don’t let life slip on by.