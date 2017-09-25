How To Stay Fit When You Are On The Road

According to the World Health Organization, a lack of exercise not only impairs your waistline but can also reduce energy and concentration levels. So, the sport is vital for everybody, especially while traveling because sometimes the trips are rigorous and full of unexpected circumstances. No matter what, you should stay active on the trip to maintain good health.

If you are a road warrior and wonder how to stay in shape while traveling, we got you covered!

The Importance Of Sport To Health

There is an overwhelming amount of scientific reports, which prove the positive effect of sport on health. To do sports on a regular basis is vital both for psychological and physical health. The sports issue becomes especially relevant when you are traveling as you are exposed to stress. So, what benefits does the sport bring to your health?

Prevents diseases

Numerous researchers prove that engaging in the regular physical activity is particularly apparent in the prevention of many diseases. For instance, cardio training straightens the heart muscle, which improves the cardiovascular system and prevents cardiovascular diseases. Also, regular physical activity boosts up metabolism and burns fat. Therefore, it prevents obesity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claim that the only way to maintain weight loss is to be engaged in the regular physical activity.

Besides, sport prevents diabetes as it keeps the insulin levels balanced. On top of that, sport contributes to the development of healthy bones and joints, which keeps osteoporosis at bay. As for psychological diseases, sports help to overcome depression and relieve stress as endorphins – hormones of happiness are released during the exercises.

Improves sleep

A good-quality sleep is very important as during it the muscles recover and the hormone of growth is produced. If you exercise before the sleep, you fall asleep faster and your sleep becomes deeper. However, don’t exercise at least two hours before the sleep because you may be too energized.

Increases energy levels

Physical activity may be a great energy boost each time you feel fatigue. When you work out, you feel energized, strong and capable of doing many things.

Brings mental benefits

Sport improves concentration and keeps your mental skills (learning, thinking) sharp. Scientists claim that at least 30 minutes of a moderate aerobic activity three times per week provide mental benefits.

Improves self-esteem

When your stamina, skills, and strength increases thanks to physical exercises, your self-perception changes. You feel more confident, and that is why you are likely to succeed in other activities in life.

How To Stay In Shape While Traveling

To stay fit is a challenging task, which is not easy to accomplish, especially while traveling. However, if you stick to these tips, you’ll know how to workout when traveling and you’ll be able to stay in shape.

Get Ready Mentally

If your head isn’t in the game, then the task of getting in shape may be unattainable. You should have the right mindset and know your priorities. So, the first thing you should do is to decide to exercise regularly and keep to a diet regardless your location. Sport should be your top priority if you want to lead a healthy lifestyle on the road. So, if you have decided to set your foot on a plane, do several steps:

Make a commitment to yourself

Sport cultivates self-discipline, which favorably affects all areas of life. So, tell yourself that you will never skip a workout and you’ll exercise in various conditions: at home, in the park, in the gyms, etc.

Make exercises your support and motivation

Whatever life throws at you, you should endure it. And regular exercises are one of the ways to do it. It calms down your mind, relaxes the body and helps to get used to new conditions.

Never miss two workouts in a row

Even if you have a hectic routine, always find time for exercising. Because if you miss the sessions, then it will be harder to start the training again.

Plan Your Routine

Planning in advance will help you to keep a balance between workout sessions, to stay in shape and plan other activities when you are on the road. There are many ways how to do planning:

Make a checklist: what sports equipment and sports gear you can take with you, and which items you may leave at home.

Set alerts, which remind you of the exercises. If it is possible, exercise in the morning for 30-45 minutes. The workout in the morning is highly effective as it boosts up the energy level and metabolism.

Plan ahead your meal. If there will be the 8-hour flight or a road trip, you should take some healthy snacks with you. Besides, always be ready for emergencies (flight delays, emergency situations) and make sure you have a healthy snack.

Define The Location Of Your Gym

When it comes to training on the road, you should have several options. If you wonder how to exercise when travelling, there are some ways:

The hotel gym

Before booking the hotel, check out the photos of the gym it has. There should be the equipment you use during your workout. If there are working treadmills, dumbbells and Kettlebells, then consider this hotel. Jumping jacks, push ups, lunges, deadlifts, the plank, squats are perfect for a workout while traveling.

The hotel room

If you don’t want to hit the hotel gym, there are no parks and gyms nearby, then your hotel room may be an option. The space is small, but it may be used wisely and you may try many exercises. For instance, rows with the desk, lunges, a jumping rope, push-ups, squats, handstands against the wall may be possible options. Also, you may try this workout program:

Warm up – a light cardio training (a jumping rope, jumping jacks) should last at least for 10 minutes. Stretching should be done after the muscles are warm. Stretching exercises should target the upper back, the chest, the neck, hips, and calves. You can practice different Asanas if you like yoga. Strength training is aimed at different muscles: shoulders, triceps, and shoulders. The minimum program should comprise: push-ups, crunches, one-legged lunges.

The local gym

If you want to plunge into the sports routine, then the local gym is what you need. It is a perfect way to follow your ordinary sports routine, socialize and be on the track. You’ll have the actual equipment at your disposal for deadlifts, squats, push-ups. The only drawback is that it is the most expensive option, but many gyms offer free trials and a discount.

The playground

Each time you visit a new place, you wonder how to workout when traveling. And the answer is that the workout in the playground is a perfect way to discover the city and to do sports. You may do a full body workout in the playground just using your body weight.

Watch Your Diet

Sticking to healthy eating habits may be tough when you are on the road due to the stressed regime and the desire to taste something new. However, it is important to eat vitamins, necessary minerals and stay hydrated. Here are a few tips for you:

Drink much water as it regulates all processes in the body. During the trip, you expose your body to different temperatures and to a different eating regimen. Water helps to digest food, transport nutrients and oxygen to the cells. Besides, it metabolizes excess fat, so if you focus on the weight loss, water consumption is paramount.

Eat protein and fiber. A daily dose of 8-1g of protein per 1kg of body weight is recommended. Protein is a building material for the muscles because after each exercise they recover and grow. Protein is found in eggs, meat (chicken, pork, turkey), milk, yogurt, beans. Fiber helps you feel full for a long period of time and the body uses much energy to digest it, so eating fiber is important if you want to lose weight. It is found in beans, whole grains, brown rice.

Consume veggies as they are full of vitamins and minerals. Focus on Vitamin A, which is vital for the immune system (it is found in carrots, potatoes), lycopene has powerful anti-oxidant properties (it is found in a watermelon, tomatoes, grapefruit, red carrots), Vitamin D helps to absorb Calcium and maintain a healthy bone structure(it is found in mushrooms, egg yolks). Vitamin C helps to build collagen (it is found in broccoli, tomatoes, citrus fruits). B Vitamins are important for maintaining proper metabolism (they are found in greens, beans, spinach, potatoes, avocados, broccoli, sunflower seeds, eggs, beef. As for minerals, pay attention to Iron, which is vital for oxygen transfer to the cells (it is found in beans, sunflower and pumpkin seeds). Potassium is necessary for healthy digestion and a cardiovascular function (it is found in beans, greens, bananas, potatoes). Magnesium is vital for protein synthesis, the muscle function and a healthy blood pressure (it is found in spinach, avocados, broccoli).

Cut back on the alcohol as it interferes with your healthy eating. Don’t drink more than one glass of wine as it may interrupt restorative sleep patterns and make you feel tired.

Conclusion

Thereby, regular physical activity while traveling has many benefits, which cannot be overrated. Just love what you do, have fun with it, and then you will remain in your best mental, physical and emotional shape even when you are on the road!

Written by Nancy Cooper http://thecrossfitshoes.com/