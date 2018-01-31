Start your new year with Obagi

It happens at the start of every new year. We start the year with a billion and one resolutions. We want to be thinner, we want to be healthier, we want to give up smoking or perhaps aim for a dry January.

Although we start with good intentions, many of us get to the middle of the month, fall of the wagon and slip back into old habits. OK there may be some of you with a cast iron will that manage to see it through but more often than not life gets in the way.

Well Obagi is one resolution that you don’t need will power or a desire to succeed. In fact, all you need to do is make the decision to have the treatment. No will power needed here.

London City Smiles explains why you should make the 2018 the year of ME!

2018 the year of ME…..

Yes, let’s make it all about you! If you are going for a new year overhaul then go all out and give yourself the transformation that you deserve. Get slim, get healthy and look younger. But what is Obagi and what does it do? Obagi is an anti-ageing skin care system designed to rejuvenate your face and make you look younger. It targets:

Acne

Wrinkles and fine lines

Age spots

Rough skin

Pigmentation such as melasma

Sun damage

As we age, our face develops lines, wrinkles, age spots and exposure to the elements can make it dry, rough and pigmented.

For those that want to grow old gracefully it isn’t as much of a concern but for some it can be a real dent to our self-confidence. Sometimes it creeps up on us gradually until one day you look in the mirror and wonder how you managed to age so much.

Restore your Confidence

If age is wearing you down and you yearn for a younger and more youthful appearance then Obagi is perfect for you. The system uses high quality ingredients and is very well researched. There are several products in the Obagi range all designed to reverse the ageing process and restore your skin to a more healthy and youthful state.

Obagi Nu Derm System

Designed to be used in the correct dosage and frequency, the Nu Derm System is perfect for normal to dry skin or normal to oily skin. It works to improve the cellular function of the skin and penetrates deep into the skin’s surface to work on any damage from within. There are various products in the range all designed to perform a specific function.

Blue Peel Radiance

Applied by a professional consultant, Blue Peel Radiance is a gentle exfoliating peel that is applied to the face, improving its texture and radiance in just a few minutes. This treatment is recommended to be used over four to six sessions to ensure the maximum effects. The results are a radiant and more youthful glow. The treatments take very little time and the results are noticeable almost instantly. While suitable for all skin types it is particularly recommended for those with darker skin who are concerned with their skin pigmentation.

If you desire a more youthful appearance and want instant results without surgical procedures then Obagi is the treatment for you.

Why not make an enquiry at your local Obagi practice and book a free consultation? Isn’t it time to make 2018 ‘the year of ME’?

*Please be advised that the treatments should be used on advice from, or administered by, a professional that is experienced with Obagi and that its use is undertaken in the correct dosage and frequency.