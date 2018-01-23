Spoils, Not Spoiled – 4 Tips For Avoiding the Pitfalls of Wedding Planning

Planning a wedding can be a daunting task, even for the most organised, prepared and detail-oriented brides and grooms to be. You need to set realistic expectations, stay within budget and ensure your guests enjoy the event, all whilst making sure that you and your partner have the day of your dreams. It can be a stressful time, but with some careful planning, it can be done.

When beginning the planning for your wedding, remember that not everything is in your control. Your flower girl might throw a tantrum before walking down the aisle, your best friend might miss their flight and not arrive on time or the weather might not cooperate. The key is not to worry about these things and instead focus on the things that you can control.

Keep reading for some of the main wedding pitfalls that you have complete control over and can avoid with the right planning.

Don’t Have A Generic Day

All weddings follow the same run-through; there’s a ceremony, a drinks reception, a party, cutting of the cake, first dance and an older relative or embarrassing friend who has one drink too many. These are the things that make a wedding, well, a wedding, and, of course, you need to include them in your special day. Just be sure to inject some personality into the event to make sure it’s representative of you as a couple.

If you share an interest in classic cars, find a way to bring that to the fore. Maybe you cringe at the thoughts of a fancy sit-down meal and would prefer a casual buffet? Or, if you don’t feel comfortable in a big, flashy venue, marquees in Melbourne can be a great way to keep it low key and casual. You don’t have to do a full-on themed event, just be sure to make it about you as a couple; it’s your day after all.

Avoid Blowing the Budget

Without a doubt, one of the most common wedding pitfalls is not sticking to your budget. Don’t let people talk you into all of the extra add-ons that you don’t need and probably didn’t want in the first place.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a dress you’re never going to wear again. A stretch-limousine to the venue is probably not necessary and your guests will forgive you if you don’t have lawn games and ice-pops on offer. Tone back on these unnecessary expenses, stay within your budget and start your life together with a few more dollars in your back pocket.

Stay Flexible

You may have been dreaming of this since you were young but that doesn’t mean you’re going to have the exact day you’ve always dreamed of. The mansion on the hill might not be available on your dates, those flowers you dreamed of may not be in bloom, your favourite Italian designer might not be available to make your dress and Ed Sheeran might already be booked elsewhere on the day in question.

Be flexible in your planning and allow for things not to go according to plan. That way, you’ll avoid being disappointed when the small details don’t work out, and you’ll be all the more pleased when things do fit into place.

Keep Some Perspective

We can’t stress enough, how important it is to remember what this special day is really all about. It’s not about throwing the biggest, swankiest party possible to impress your friends and family, it’s about announcing your union to the world and celebrating your love for each other.

Keep some perspective on what’s really important. When those stressful moments creep in, remind yourself, why you are going to all of this trouble and what the day is really all about. This will make it easier for you and your partner to plan the day that you really want and help you avoid many of the pitfalls that people encounter when wedding-planning.

Have the Day of Your Dreams

Make the day yours, inject plenty of personality and make sure it speaks volumes about who you are as people and as a couple. Always keep in mind what the occasion is really about, avoid any unnecessary expenses when planning your wedding and stay flexible throughout the planning process leading up to your big day.

Too often, you hear of married couples that were so busy on their wedding day that they didn’t have a chance to enjoy it themselves. Make sure you take the necessary steps to plan a relaxing day that you and your partner-to-be can truly enjoy, remember and relish for the rest of your married lives.