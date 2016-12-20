Six New Year’s Resolutions You Should Be Making This Year

Every year, millions of people around the world set goals for themselves. An overwhelming majority don’t accomplish these goals, unfortunately, but that doesn’t have to be you this year. If you can find some resolutions that really speak to you, you can give yourself a huge health boost. Try one or more of these resolutions this year to give yourself a head start toward a healthier lifestyle:

Drink More Water

Your body needs plenty of water in order to keep all of its systems running properly. Even being just a little bit dehydrated can make a big difference. For most people, drinking a ton of water right away isn’t something that sticks. Instead, try a slower approach and gradually add one more glass of water per day. If you’re not sure how much water you should be drinking, talk to your doctor.

Drop Cigarettes for Vaping

It’s no secret that smoking is not one of the better habits you can have, particularly if you’re wanting to live a healthier lifestyle. But quitting isn’t as easy as it sounds, unfortunately. One way around this is to switch from cigarettes to vaping. The right Vape Juice contains the nicotine your body craves, but it doesn’t contain all the other additives that make smoking so dangerous.

Lose a Few Pounds

No matter how much extra weight you’re carrying around, losing even a couple of pounds can make a big difference. You don’t have to set a huge goal right away. Just like with your goal to drink more water, it’s better to go more slowly and to simply start watching what you’re eating and move a little bit more. You don’t have to make huge changes right away to start seeing even tiny results.

Ditch Negative Thinking

Do you pay attention to what you say to yourself and what you’re thinking? Odds are really good that your thoughts are much more negative than you realize. The problem with that is that you can get stuck in a loop of negative thinking that just brings everything down. Give yourself a huge boost by ditching those negative thoughts the second that they start to pop up.

Take up Meditation

When most people think of meditation, they think of a complicated set of rituals and hours a day spent staring off to the distance. Meditation can be a whole lot more simple than that, however. As with any big changes, start out slowly. Shoot for one minute where you focus on your breathing and clear your mind. Add a minute or two here and there until you’re meditating for longer periods of time. You’ll start to see results much more quickly than you think you might.

Practice Self-care

Self-care is a pretty broad topic on its own, but what it means at its core is that you spend some time every day taking care of yourself. You might start out with building your confidence, working on getting more sleep, or lowering your stress levels. If you can narrow down a focus for each week, you’ll have a better chance of taking steps that actually help you.

Save Some Money

You may find it odd to find “saving money” in the same list as other resolutions for better health, but having a nest egg can help you to reduce your stress levels overall and it can help you pay for necessary health costs. Those could range from yoga classes all the way to co-pays to help your doctor figure out a nagging health crisis.

Don’t worry about choosing a bunch of different resolutions this year. Choose one or two that you can really commit to and focus on achieving those goals. You can always add new health goals when you’ve hit your original goals.