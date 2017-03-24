For the Single Ladies: Travel Apps That Will Make You Want to Get Out and Go More

Just because a lady is single, it doesn’t mean she can’t travel as much as she wants. Whether you’re traveling for business or going on a girlfriend getaway, single or widowed, there’s nothing like travel to broaden your horizon. Wherever you’re off to on your wanders, here are some great apps to get you there and back with ease.

Keep an Eye on the Weather

Don’t risk getting caught in an unexpected shower. Always be prepared for what the seasons may bring wherever in the world you are, with Weather Live Free. It will give you current weather and an accurate 7-day forecast anywhere across the globe. Other features include a rain map, radar, temperature, humidity, and wind speed and direction. You’ll find it here on Google Play.

Connect With Fellow Travelers

Ventoura is a great travel app for those times when you’re traveling solo but would really like to share your experience with someone else. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can start connecting with people at your destination before you even arrive. It allows you to chat with fellow travelers, connect with travelers in your hometown and even host a tour.

Locate a Restroom

Whether you’re on a romantic stroll through the streets of Florence or you’re waiting for a train in Cairo, there are still times when you need to use the restroom, and it’s always good to know where the closest one is. SitorSquat is the app you need. You simply input your location and the app will give you the address of the closest public restroom, the hours of availability and sometimes even user reviews.

Don’t Forget to Pack

This is a must-have app whether you’re a seasoned traveler or this is your first time out. Pack Point is the ultimate travel packing list companion. Tell the app your gender, your destination, the time of year and what activities you’re planning and it will suggest clothes, gear, and essential items for your trip. If you also use the app TripIt, you can sync Pack Point so it can get your personal info and itinerary.

Stay Safe

For women traveling solo, safety is a crucial issue. Safety Map Worldwide can help you find the safest routes to travel to your destination, the safest areas to stay in and will steer you away from regions of high-crime, wherever you are on the planet. You can also document your experiences as you travel so you can help other travelers navigate safely as well.

Communicate Correctly

If you don’t speak the language of the countries you’re traveling through, Google Translate will be your guide. All you have to do is type in words or phrases in your native tongue and the app will translate them into the language of your choice. If you’re not sure about the pronunciation, you can listen to your translation spoken aloud.

Connect With Other Ladies

Magpie is a website where you can meet gal pals for travel. The women-only travel club matches your likes and interests to other women who like the same categories. You can also search locations to find women who live in the area you’re traveling to. They can give you ideas about things to do and see while you’re in town. You can meet up with them while you’re there and have them show you around.

Travel Cheaper

Who doesn’t love a good travel bargain? Hitlist puts an end to hours of searching for cheap flights. You simply enter your destination and the app will notify you of any available deals. You can create whole lists of places you would like to visit so you can be informed when a travel deal pops up. You can also connect with friends and see where they’re going or check out their travel wish list.

Book Your Hotels

Triptease makes booking hotels a breeze by allowing you to interact directly with the hotel. By cutting out the middleman, hotel booking becomes easier and prices are lower. The app has access to more than 12,000 hotels and the list is growing. Booking a hotel has never been more pleasant.

Getting Help in an Emergency

Everyone knows that 911 is the number to call if you need help in the US, but if you’re traveling overseas and you have an emergency, you may not know who to call. TripWhistle will call the emergency number for you. It has more than 196 countries with more than 70 local emergency numbers so you will get through quickly and safely. This app is a must for anyone traveling solo overseas.

Find Your Way Around

Don’t spend hours trying to find your way around an unfamiliar subway system. Let AllSubway figure it out for you. You can easily view a map of whichever subway you are in and you don’t even have to be connected to the Internet. The app currently has 216 maps of subways in cities all over the world including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Moscow, Munich, Barcelona, Basel, Rome, Milan, Glasgow, and many more.

Find A Place To Eat

When you’ve arrived at your destination, you’ll need to find somewhere to get a good meal. This can be a daunting prospect when you’re in an unfamiliar city. Foodspotting will come to your rescue and help you find whatever dish you fancy in local restaurants anywhere in the world. Whether you want poutine in Montreal or pizza in Milan, this app will find it for you.

See The Sights

If you’re the type of traveler that likes to stray from the beaten path and see what the locals see, you definitely need Localeur, the sightseeing app with a difference. Instead of listing all the popular locations, this app has unique and authentic places to visit that are recommend by locals themselves. So you’ll get travel advice and tips from people who really do know the area you’re traveling in.

Ladies, be safe on your travels, but most of all, have fun!