Shoulder Bags are More Than a Fashion Statement

Having the right bag is so important in making a good impression. The right purse instantly draws an outfit together, providing visual focus and polish that is impossible to achieve without it. Shoulder bags are a very popular way of achieving this. Designed to be worn over the shoulder rather than carried in the hand, they allow the wearer to keep both hands free for shaking hands, carrying a latte, or maneuvering through the subway. In today’s busy, fast-paced world, this is an unmeasurable advantage.

Brand Status

In addition to the sort of purse one chooses to purchase, the brand is important as well. Erwan Rambourg, the managing director of HSBC, writes that social status is highly dependent on brands, and that the brands one purchases actually does more to elevate social status than actual income. While this may seem surprising initially, this is actually a logical conclusion. A frugal person with a multimillion dollar income but who shops at Target for their clothes and rents an apartment is likely to move in social circles of a lower class than someone who owns a luxury condo downtown and only buys runway brands, even if their actual income is much lower. For the average person, this means that luxury items are likely their ticket to a higher social class and general living – or, at the very least, to greater respect within their current social circle.

Designer Bags are Within Your Reach

For most people, it may not be a stretch to save up for a particularly coveted designer shoulder bag. Having the funds, however, to do so with every new season may be a challenge! This is where companies like The Luxury Closet come in. The Luxury Closet is a website where women can sell and purchase pre-owned designer clothing and accessories. Prices for their luxury shoulder bags are astoundingly reasonable, with many top-tier luxury brands priced at 70 to 80 percent off their original retail value.

Authenticity

Due to the high prices of designer items, it is true that there is a large black market for counterfeit and inauthentic goods. With The Luxury Closet, that is never a concern as authenticity is guaranteed. Employees undergo a multi-step authenticity verification of each and every one of their thousands of items in order to verify that only truly authentic pieces are sold. However, in the rare event that an inauthentic piece does manage to slip through the rigorous screening process, The Luxury Closet employs a 100% money back return guarantee to ensure that every customer is happy.

Conclusion

Luxury shoulder handbags are more than just a fashion statement. They are someone’s ticket to moving up in the world, the difference between a good outfit and a great outfit, the difference between just being interviewed and actually landing the job. Having a designer bag as an everyday bag says, “I value myself, and I deserve quality products. Not just for special days – for every day.” Furthermore, a well-kept designer bag is an investment, something that will continue looking great for years or even decades to come.