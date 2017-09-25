School Time is Here: What to Bring to College

Going to college can be quite exciting. It’s the stepping stone toward adulthood and the determinator of further career life. For many, it’s quite a new experience with a wave of expectations. Most young people are unaware of how to prepare themselves for this next step in their lives. But first things first. Let’s tackle the first hurdle. There’s the task of packing, which might seem easy but it’ll prove to be rather delicate.

There have been cases where students arrive at school with massive suitcases and boxes only to find they hadn’t packed the essential items. Taking the time to pack the right things will eliminate the need to return or buy more stuff.

In this post, we’re going to help you get ready for college life with a few packing tips. Let’s dive right into it.

1. College Outfits

This is where you start when packing for college. Ensure you have comfortable shoes and appropriate clothes for your classes. You’ll also need a few dressy and formal outfits for interviews and presentations. Don’t forget other essentials such as rainwear, slippers, light jacket, bathing suit, workout clothes, and cold weather outfits like mittens, scarf, and hat.

If you love sports, you should also find sportswear, including boots, sneakers, shorts, and t-shirts. You might also want to consider costume clothing for extracurricular events and theme parties.

2. School Supplies

Depending on the classes you’re going to take, you might need varied school supplies, including notebooks, glue, folders, a desk organizer, a journal, scissors, and a planner. Remember to get textbooks and study materials that are relevant to your classes.

Backpacks and tote bags are also important items to include in your packing list. In most cases, your college admission letters will highlight the essentials you need to have on the day you report to college. Just don’t forget to pack the basics, such as pencils, erasers, binders, a calculator, and a calendar.

3. Stock Your Room

If you have a friend in college, you can visit their dorm room to get a feel of what you might need. Alternatively, just call the housing office in advance to know the size of your room and what it comes with. They will also provide you with all the answers on what to bring to college with you.

With that in mind, you’ll need to pack pillows, comforters, bed linens and bed net for your bed. For room furnishing, photos, shelves, a vase, decorative baskets, posters, and wall art are great. You’ll also need strips and hooks, space bags, a closet organizer, a coffee table, an area rug, lamps, and a lampshade.

4. Laundry Items

When joining college, bear in mind that you’ll be sharing the laundry facilities and the bathroom with other students. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t carry your own stuff. You need them, including robes, shower shoes, soap, shampoo, shaving creams, a laundry basket, and detergents.

Cold medicine, first-aid kit, aspirin, and adhesive bandages are also a must-have for emergency cases. However, most of these items are usually readily available on campus. If you are renting a house with college friends, you may need additional items, such as dishwashing soaps, a drying rack, and dryer sheets.

Joining college for the first time can be quite exciting as it opens the door to new experiences and opportunities. To make sure you have a good start, remember to take the time to pack all the essentials. Talk to your friends who are already in college to understand what are the essentials you will need.