The Rise of Chatbots Won’t Kill Our Desire to Talk

Chatting to friends, family and everyone else in between via some form of app has become a staple activity for almost all of us in recent years. Evolving from the days of MSN Messenger and ICQ, millions of us now keep in touch with people using an online service.

Part of this virtual communication revolution is down to the upturn in Smartphone usage. Back in 2015 there were already more than 2 billion smartphones in circulation and a Mobility Report from Ericsson suggested that this figure would increase to 6.1 billion by 2020. With more people capable of connecting to the internet via their phone, usage of chat app likes Facebook Messenger have surged dramatically since 2014.

A Chat App Revolution



“Facebook Messenger app” (CC BY 2.0) by Janitors

Tracking the number of active users on the Facebook app, Statista found that the number of people chatting rose from 200 million in April 2014 to 1 billion in July 2016. Similarly, WhatsApp reached 1 billion active users in 2016 and saw a staggering 42 billion messages sent each day.

Unsurprisingly, given the rise of messaging apps, companies have moved to tap into this market with new technology. Artificial intelligence chatbots are now communicating with Facebook users as if they were a real person. From quirky chatbots designed for entertainment purposes to programs operated by brands such as Vogue, these artificially intelligent bots have turned online chatting into a business opportunity.

However, when it comes to really making full use of our love for chatting, few industries do it better than iGaming or, to be precise, online bingo sites. Throughout its history, bingo has been classed as a social game. Held in bingo halls and casinos where players would congregate for an evening of social entertainment, the game has always been as much about the chat as the money you could win.

Chatting Needs to Be Interactive to be Entertaining



“B I NGO” (CC BY 2.0) by byzantiumbooks

Today, the top operators have maintained this dynamic and made chatting an interactive part of online bingo. For example, when a player joins William Hill Bingo, they’ll not only get access to various gaming options (such as 90 ball and 75 ball bingo), but chat games too. Players can click here to play bingo online, and after entering a game they can start chatting with their peers.

However, to make things more interesting, dedicated “chat hosts” will be present during the game and initiate variance challenges. Technically known as chat games, players have to complete certain tasks (while playing bingo) in order to win instant cash prizes, bonuses and free tickets. The idea behind this innovation is to make the game more interactive.

Bots Can’t Replicate Real Communication



“Lego Men 3” (CC BY 2.0) by sprout_labs

Bingo players at William Hill are there to socialize just as much as they want to win some cash. Indeed, with chatting online now the in thing to do, these chat games only serve to increase the amount of interaction and, therefore, entertainment players get. In fact, what this culture of bingo chat games shows it that people prefer to chat to real people. While the technology powering chatbots might be highly impressive, it can’t substitute for the real thing.

The reason why a billion people now use apps like WhatsApp is that they connect us to our friends and family. While it’s often said that technology has made as more disconnected as a society, the rise of chat apps seems to suggest otherwise. Whether it’s via social media or via an online gaming site, we still love to talk it’s just that we now love to talk in a slightly different way.